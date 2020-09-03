Global Deep Learning Chipset Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Technology, Compute Capacity, End User Industry, Application and Region.

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2.9 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/34231

Deep learning chipset technology has improved drastically in recent times owing to the increasing demand for deep learning in industries to solve problems such as computer vision and pattern recognition. Many semiconductors companies are coming up with new chipset technology to cater to the demand and innovation fueled by heavy investment is underway in the very market.

Increased adoption of cloud-based technology and deep learning usage in big data analytics are the factors driving the growth of the deep learning chipset market. Also, the Invention of a related computer chip, which is known as the GPU. A single-chip processor creates lighting effects and transforms objects every time a 3D scene is redrawn or graphics processing unit is turning out to be very meaningful and effective when it is being applied to types of calculations mandatory for neural nets. This, in turn, is fueling the growth of the deep learning chipset market.

By type, the graphics processing units segment holds the largest XX% market share of and expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. For machine learning tasks, GPUs were found to be between 10 and 100 times as fast as CPU-only machine learning solutions, depending on the exact task.

North America is expected to hold the largest XX% share of the global market for the mass notification system during the forecast period. The high demand for deep learning chipsets in the North American market is attributed to the rising number of startups in the region. The valuation of the APAC is expected to be around worth US$ XX Mn in terms of revenue.

The report covers a recent development in the market for deep learning chipset like in August 2018, Intel took over Nirvana Systems as well to fortify its deep learning chipset market position in the making of hardware chipsets platform.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Deep Learning Chipset Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Deep Learning Chipset Market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/34231

Scope of the Global Deep Learning Chipset Market

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market, By Type

• Central Processing Units (CPUs)

• Graphics Processing Units (GPUs)

• Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)

• Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

• Others (NPU & Hybrid Chip)

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market, By Application

• Automotive

• Smart Cameras

• Robots

• Drones

• Mobile Phones

• Others

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market, By Technology

• System-on-chip (SOC)

• System-in-package (SIP)

• Multi-Chip Module

• OTHERS (Package in Package, TSV)

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market, By Compute Capacity

• Low (<1TFlops) • High (>1TFlops)

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market, By End-User Industry

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Retail

• Media & Advertising

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Others

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Deep Learning Chipset Market

• NVIDIA

• Intel

• IBM

• Qualcomm

• CEVA

• KnuEdge

• AMD

• Xilinx

• ARM

• Google

• Graphcore

• TeraDeep

• Wave Computing

• BrainChip

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Deep Learning Chipset Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Deep Learning Chipset Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Deep Learning Chipset Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Deep Learning Chipset Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Deep Learning Chipset by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Deep Learning Chipset Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-deep-learning-chipset-market/34231/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com