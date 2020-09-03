North America Road Safety Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Commercial Type, by Downstream Application, by Services by Geography

North America Road Safety Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

North America Road Safety Market involves the methods and measures that are used for preventing road users from being killed or even at times from getting seriously injured. Usually the road users include pedestrians, cyclists, horse-riders, motorists, vehicle passengers, and passengers of the on-road public transport. The sustainable solutions for different classes of road are not identified, especially in low-traffic rural and remote roads. Here a hierarchy of overall control should be applied that are similar to classifications being used for improving occupational safety or health.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The North America Road Safety Market is segmented into commercial types, downstream application, services, and geography. By commercial types, the market comprises of red light enforcement, incident detection system, bus lane compliance, speed enforcement, and others. Based on downstream application, the market is divided into bridges, highways, tunnels, urban roads, and others. Professional and managed services are considered under the services segment of the North America Road Traffic Safety Market.

In North America it is observed that the cell phone technology behind the wheels are very dangerous, but a variety of road safety apps, these days are helping in the cases. Driving is deemed as a serious responsibility and requires careful concentration along with the ability to react quickly with respect to different unpredictable variables. The road safety apps are thus made for helping to take off a little pressure from the driver, thereby helping in making the place safe for everyone.

The road safety apps that are being created are quite capable of improving road safety together with reducing the number of collisions and may be worth considering. The road accidents or deaths are a worldwide issue with some of the countries having higher levels of reported incidents when compared with others. However, nowadays road accidents happening over roads have necessitate the application of strict road safety rules that must be adhered by all the individuals. Technology is a crucial component of our daily lives especially when it comes to driving and so the road safety measures and compliances should be strictly adhered to.

The North America Road Safety Market is one of the major markets for road safety globally where U.S. and Canada are the two major regions profiled under this report. The rise in number of people being dead due to default in catering towards road safety measures and been a few key factors to boost the market for road safety in North America.

Key Highlights:

• North America Road Safety market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing growth of the North America Road Safety market

• North America Road Safety Market segmentation on the basis of commercial types, downstream application, services and geography

• North America Road Safety Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study

• North America Road Safety Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the North America Road Safety Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at market value for North America Road Safety Market

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive North America Road Safety market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding North America Road Safety market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the North America Road Safety market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the North America Road Safety market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key players of the North America Road Safety market include:

• 3M

• FLIR Systems, Inc.

• Thales

• Siemens AG

• Kapsch AG

• Alcatel Lucent

• Swarco AG

• American Traffic Solutions

• Redflex Holdings Limited

• Sensys Gatso Group AB.

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Market Manufacturers

• Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

• Raw Material Suppliers

• Investment Research Firms

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the North America Road Safety Market:

The research report segments North America Road Safety market based on commercial types, downstream application, services and geography.

North America Road Safety Market, By Commercial Types:

• Red Light Enforcement

• Incident Detection System

• Bus Lane Compliance

• Speed Enforcement

• Others

North America Road Safety Market, By Downstream Applications:

• Bridges

• Highways

• Tunnels

• Urban Roads

• Others

North America Road Safety Market, By Services:

• Professional services

• Managed services

North America Road Safety Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of US Road Safety market

• Breakdown of Canada Road Safety market

