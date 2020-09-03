Global Vacuum Cleaner Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) By Product, By End Use and By Region.

Global Vacuum Cleaner Market was valued US$12.08 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast.

Rise in demand for automated & less time-consuming cleaning solutions, high disposable income and better infrastructural facilities are factors driving the vacuum cleaner market. Increase in urban population and improved standards of living in developing economies stimulates the vacuum cleaner market growth. Growth of tech-savvy population and innovation in conventional household vacuum cleaners are expected to impel the vacuum cleaner market growth.

Vacuum cleaners prevents dust allergies in asthma patients. Regulation in some countries restricts the usage of vacuum cleaners above 900 watts and increasing electricity prices hampers the growth of vacuum cleaner market.

Based on product, the vacuum cleaner market is segmented into Handheld, canister, upright, stick, autonomous/robot. Canister vacuum cleaners are more efficient than upright vacuum cleaners. Canister vacuum cleaner offer better suction and flow-rate. Canister vacuum cleaner segment dominated the vacuum cleaner market and is estimated to grow at the faster rate. Canister vacuum cleaners are the costliest among other. Robotic vacuum cleaners market is projected to grow at moderate rate, with products being developed by leading companies that utilize intelligent programming and sophisticated components.

Based on end use, vacuum cleaner market is bifurcate into commercial and household. Household vacuum cleaner is leading segment of vacuum cleaner market. Increasing awareness of consumers towards hygiene, advent of efficient appliances, upsurge in consumer living standards, escalating income levels. Increasing awareness about advantages of vacuum cleaners usage is also encouraging the low-income households, to purchase vacuum cleaners. Commercial segment will show a moderate growth during forecast period.

Regionally, the vacuum cleaner market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Urbanization and rehabilitation of infrastructure coupled with standard lifestyle drives the vacuum cleaner market in Asia Pacific. Advantages offered by vacuum cleaners encourages the low-income households, to purchase vacuum cleaners which lead to potential growth in emerging economies of Asia Pacific. North America, robotic vacuum cleaners are gaining popularity among the consumers, due to their low cost, as compared to the canister vacuum cleaners.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Vacuum Cleaner Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Vacuum Cleaner Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Vacuum Cleaner Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Vacuum Cleaner Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Vacuum Cleaner Market

Global Vacuum Cleaner Market by Product Type:

• Handheld

• Canister

• Upright

• Stick

• Autonomous/Robot

Global Vacuum Cleaner Market by End Use Type:

• Commercial

• Household

Global Vacuum Cleaner Market by Region:

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

• North America

Key Player Analysed in Global Vacuum Cleaner Market:

• Haier Group Corp.

• AB Electrolux

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• LG Electroncis, Inc.

• Dyson Ltd.

• iRobot Corporation

• Bissell Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips

• Panasonic Corporation

• Techtronic Industries.

• Miele & Cie. KG,

• Eureka Forbes Ltd.

• Oreck Corporation

• Stanley Black & Decker Inc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Vacuum Cleaner Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Vacuum Cleaner by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

