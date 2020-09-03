Global GPS Tracking Device Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, GPS Tracking Device, Deployment Type, Industry, and Region.

Global GPS Tracking Device Market was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn. by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

GPS tracking device is used to detect and track an object or an entity using a global positing system to determine and track its precise location, and hence that of its carrier, at intervals. It provides information regarding latitude and longitude as well as the course of direction and speed of the target. GPS tracking device provides real-time and accurate information to the end-user.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The availability of a GPS tracking device at a reasonable cost is making individuals more inclined towards its usage. The location of the moving vehicle or person can be stored and transmitted to others, which are connected through the internet using cellular (GPRS or SMS), radio, or satellite modem embedded in the unit. The GPS tracker contains a GPS module to receive the GPS signal. The latest trend in this market is growth in the commercial vehicle leading to the growth of the GPS, they are small in size, easy to carry. GPS tracking devices are used in various applications including Transportation & Logistics, Construction, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Government, and many others. It’s increased use in different application is expected to drive the market for the GPS tracking devices and same is studied in the report with forecasting of value it is going to create in market in tangible terms.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing number of commercial vehicles, accuracy of these devices in ascertaining the position of mobile objects are the major drivers for the growth of the GPS tracking device market. Also, increasing the adoption of GPS technology to monitor and keep track of these vehicles, offers better consumer service, small in size and has a longer lifespan. Furthermore, the use of a GPS tracking device for security and surveillance applications are couple of segments are expected to fuel the growth of the global GPS tracking device market in forecast period. The report has covered its analysis with key players by region, which will give a micro level understanding of market to the readers.

Decreasing cost of these devices over a period of time is expected to commercialize its application at non-commercial applications also.

Transport industry is the main consumer of these products from begining. Transportation fleets of Buses, trucks, freights, and cars are fitted with a GPS tracking system. An alternative important factor reinforcing demand is the installation of these devices across public transport systems. The governments across the world want to add utility to public services making these devices adopted across government undertakings. With recent technological advancements, it is possible to develop thumbnail-sized GPS receivers and tiny batteries, which make the GPS tracking unit a long-lasting application. An inbuilt non-rechargeable batteries in GPS tracker have an average lifespan of 3–4 years, which helps in smooth operations. Enterprises or individuals using GPS tracking devices will experience a high return on investment (ROI), with a reduced payback period. Advance GPS tracker provides much valuable information associated with vehicle engine diagnosis, temperature control, and others. Also, an advancement in the technology and software, and growing usage of GPS tracking devices for usage-based insurance also known as pay-as-you-drive insurance can create high revenue are expected to offer numerous opportunities for the market in the future.

However, the occurrence of obstacles and extreme weather condition that includes geomagnetic storms that can affect the accuracy of GPS are factors are some of the challenges, industry is working to provide solutions. GPS tracking unit in commercial vehicles requires a direct line of sight between the receiver and satellite. Therefore, if an object lies within the direct path, it can deviate the GPS signal and result in a poor signal. Numerous environmental factors, like dense trees, steep hillsides, tall buildings, or even heavy cloud cover, can weaken GPS signal and might give delayed results because of these geographical limitations.

Despite the massive benefits related with the adoption of GPS tracking devices, the impact of non-standard products and environmental factors leads to poor user experience, on account of poor GPS tracking device quality, which has low-performance GPS receiver antenna and poor position algorithm and may hinder the performance of GPS tracking devices.

Market Segmentation:

Based on the type segments, the advance tracker segment is expected to hold the largest market share in terms of revenue in the

future. Availability of lucrative advance tracker and increasing its adoption in vehicles as it offers data regarding the performance of the engine.

According to the deployment type segments, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to register the largest market share of the global market in terms of revenue in the future. Growing adoption of GPS for tracking and monitoring of commercial vehicles, like buses, construction vehicles, trucks, etc. and protection of valuable goods that are loaded in these vehicles.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/55483

Region-wise, Europe held the largest share in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its position over the forecast period. The presence of prominent automotive companies that consist of Box Telematics Ltd., Ruptela UAB, Teltonika UAB, and Neomatica LLC are offering GPS tracking devices in vehicles is a crucial factor driving the growth of the market in this region. North America market is expected to accounts for the second-largest share in terms of revenue in the future.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in terms of revenue in the future, because of the Asia Pacific countries, such as China, South Korea, and Japan are developing markets for GPS tracking devices. As well as, thanks to the aging infrastructure, manufacturing facilities and asset safety, and security, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a considerable share in the GPS tracking market.

Recent Development:

In July 2019, ATrack Technology Inc., which is a renowned manufacturer of GPS telematics products, introduced its new product namely AK7V. The AK7V is a vehicle tracking device that is comprises of advance features and is economical which appears to become impeccable for fleet management solution for the customers globally.

In February 2019, GPS Trackit announced its acquisition of TSO Mobile, InTouch GPS, and FleetTrax. With this acquisition, the company aims in expanding its tracking solution portfolio. Additionally, the company would be able to triple its consumer base serving them with better products so as to meet their consumer’s need.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global GPS Tracking Device Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global GPS Tracking Device Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global GPS Tracking Device Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global GPS Tracking Device Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/55483

Scope of the Global GPS Tracking Device Market

Global GPS Tracking Device Market, By Type

• Standalone Tracker

• OBD Device

• Advance Tracker

Global GPS Tracking Device Market, By GPS Tracking Device

• Cellular

• Satellite

Global GPS Tracking Device Market, By Deployment Type

• Commercial Vehicle

• Cargo & Container

• Others

Global GPS Tracking Device Market, By Industry

• Transportation & Logistics

• Construction

• Oil & Gas

• Metals & Mining

• Government

• Others (Hospitality, Education, Retail, Agriculture, and Healthcare)

Global GPS Tracking Device Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global GPS Tracking Device Market

• Laird PLC

• Calamp Corp

• Teltonika UAB

• Concox Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

• TomTom International BV

• Sierra Wireless Inc.

• Geotab Inc.

• Meitrack Group

• ATrack Technology Inc.

• Orbocomm Inc, Ltd.

• Trackimo LLC

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: GPS Tracking Device Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global GPS Tracking Device Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global GPS Tracking Device Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America GPS Tracking Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe GPS Tracking Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific GPS Tracking Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America GPS Tracking Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue GPS Tracking Device by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global GPS Tracking Device Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global GPS Tracking Device Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global GPS Tracking Device Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of GPS Tracking Device Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-gps-tracking-device-market/55483/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com