Global Digital Genome Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Application, End-User and Region.

Global Digital Genome Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.10 % during a forecast period.

The digital genome is a complete set of genetic material, which occurs in a cell or an organism.

The digital genome is aiding to gather information concerning chronic diseases and utilized by experts to get a nearer look of genetic disorders. A digital genome acts as a supporter, which enables instant access to trait sequences to determine unending custom queries.Digital genomics is a progressively advanced field in medical research and is expected to transform the healthcare approach during the forecast period. It empowered the determination of individual distinctive genetic make-up at a high speed and affordable price.

The biotechnology invention has transformed production, advancement, and commercialization of genetically modified organisms (GMOs). These organisms have widespread applications in clinical diagnosis and research, which is expected to contribute a significant share in the industry growth. The biotechnology firms are substituting traditional methods of gene sequencing in plants by novel techniques. Extensive use of microorganisms and digital genomics for next-generation sequencing processing diagnostics industry is expected to boost the growth in the global digital genome market. Additionally, private and public funds are expected to drive market expansion during the forecast period.

The sequencing & analyzer software segment is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Technical upgrades in software packages for fabrication and evaluation of genomic sequence data are expected to increase the segment growth. Additionally, growth in the venture capital and grant for biotech research is expected to increase the demand for sequencing & analyzer software during the forecast period. The academic research institutes segment is expected to contribute a significant share in the global digital genome market. The significant growth in the market is attributed to the extensive application of genome sequencing techniques for the advancement of targeted drug treatments.

Region-wise, the North America region is projected to the leading region in the global digital genome market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, the invention of the new genome sequence techniques in the region. Continuous innovation, high-end technology, acquisitions, and novel product launches in the developed countries like the U.S., Canada has positively impacted the digital genome market growth.The healthcare industry is expected to witness an influx of new and private key players. Some of the prominent players are focusing to deliver innovative and affordable coverage during the forecast period. Additionally, industry players are investing enormously in R&D processes to offer illustrious solutions and gain competitive benefits. Furthermore, numerous government organizations are hitting efforts to streamline the volunteering process in the genomics-based clinical trials.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Digital Genome Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Digital Genome Market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Digital Genome Market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment in the Global Digital Genome Market.

The Scope of the Report for Global Digital Genome Market

Global Digital Genome Market, By Product

• Sequencing & analyser instruments

• DNA/RNA analysis kits

• Sequencing chips

• Sequencing & analysis software

• Sample preparation instruments

Global Digital Genome Market, By Application

• Microbiology

o Biological

o Clinical

o Industrial

• Reproductive & Genetic

• Transplantation

• Livestock and Agriculture

• Forensics

• Research and Development

Global Digital Genome Market, By End-User

• Academic Research Institutes

• Diagnostics & Forensic Labs

• Hospitals

• Bio-pharmaceutical Companies

Global Digital Genome Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Digital Genome Market

• GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.

• Illumina

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Inscripta Inc.

• NanoString Technologies, Inc.

• Pacific Bioscience

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Qiagen

• Quest Diagnostics

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• BioMerieux

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• GE Healthcare

• Genomic Health, Inc.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Digital Genome Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Digital Genome Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Digital Genome Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Digital Genome Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Digital Genome Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Digital Genome Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Digital Genome Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Digital Genome by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Digital Genome Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Digital Genome Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Digital Genome Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

