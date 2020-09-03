Global Dermatology Devices Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Type, Diagnostic Devices, Diagnostic Devices Applications, Treatment Devices, Treatment Devices Application, End-Use and Geography.

Global dermatology devices market was valued US$ 8.34 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Increased incidence of skin associated diseases and disorders drives the dermatology devices market. Growing health awareness regarding skin problems along with favorable demographic trends and increased access to dermatologic services are other aspects of boosting demand for dermatology devices market through the forecast period. Increasing expenditure on skin care treatment and technological advancement in skin care devices are also expected to drive the global dermatology devices market.

Light therapy devices (LED therapy) segment of treatment devices held largest market share of 29% in 2017 and is projected to grow at a 10.8% CAGR over the forecast timeline. LEDs provide more light that is usable due to its tight wavelength span. Additionally, LEDs also generate less heat, are more durable, efficient and are considered eco-friendly as compared to fluorescent sources. Such advantages are projected to boost industry growth.

Diagnostic devices segment dominated and accounted for 57.0% in 2017. Due to rising awareness of skin diseases and increasing number of diagnosis for skin problems. Treatment devices segment is projected to grow lucratively at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast timeline. The growth is attributable to escalating incidences of skin cancer coupled with rising expenditure on skin treatment.

North America leaded the market in 2017 owing to a high number of skin disorders, skin cancer among people. The rise in preference for cosmetic surgeries will also help the dermatology devices market to grow in North America. Furthermore, increasing awareness towards the aesthetics among the young population. Increasing obesity cases in the U.S. also drive the market. Europe is foreseen to grow at a rapid pace in the coming period in the market. Asia pacific region is assumed to grow at a considerable rate in the market in the near period due to growing patient consciousness, untapped opportunity, rising penetration, and speedily enhancing healthcare infrastructure.

Some of the key players in the dermatology devices market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Amd Global Telemedicine Inc., Ambicare Health Ltd., Applisonix Ltd., Biolitec Ag, Cynosure Inc., Bruker Corp., Ellipse A/S, Genesis Biosystems, Ge Healthcare, Lucid Inc., Nikon Corp., Michelson Diagnostics Ltd., Olympus Corp., Palomar Medical Technologies Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems, Syneron Medical Ltd., and Alma Lasers Ltd.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dermatology devices market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in dermatology devices market.

The Scope of the Global Dermatology Devices Market

Global Dermatology Devices Market, By Type

o Diagnostic Devices

o Treatment Devices

Global Dermatology Devices Market, By Diagnostic Devices Type

o Imaging Devices

o Dermatoscopes

o Microscopes

Global Dermatology Devices Market, By Diagnostic Devices Applications

o Skin Cancer Diagnosis

o Others

Global Dermatology Devices Market, By Treatment Devices Type

o Light Therapy Devices

o Lasers

o Electrosurgical Equipment

o Liposuction Devices

o Microdermabrasion Devices

o Cryotherapy Devices

Global Dermatology Devices Market, By Treatment Devices Application

o Hair Removal

o Skin Rejuvenation

o Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal

o Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing

o Body Contouring and Fat Removal

o Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal

o Others

Global Dermatology Devices Market, By End-Use

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Others

Global Dermatology Devices Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Players in the Global Dermatology Devices Market

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Amd Global Telemedicine Inc.

• Ambicare Health Ltd.

• Applisonix Ltd.

• Biolitec Ag

• Cynosure Inc.

• Bruker Corp.

• Ellipse A/S

• Genesis Biosystems

• Ge Healthcare

• Lucid Inc.

• Nikon Corp.

• Michelson Diagnostics Ltd.

• Olympus Corp.

• Palomar Medical Technologies Inc.

• Toshiba Medical Systems

• Syneron Medical Ltd.

• Alma Lasers Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Dermatology Devices Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Dermatology Devices Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Dermatology Devices Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Dermatology Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Dermatology Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dermatology Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Dermatology Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Dermatology Devices by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Dermatology Devices Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Dermatology Devices Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Dermatology Devices Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

