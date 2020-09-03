Wireless EV Charging Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Wireless EV Charging Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from the value of USD 287.76 Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Wireless charging is done through an electromagnetic field which transfers energy between two objects using electromagnetic induction which in turn is used to run the device and charge the batteries. Wireless charging also is known as cordless charging as well as inductive charging.

The Segmentation of Wireless EV Charging Market is done by application, component, market type, power supply range, charging type, vehicle type, and geography. Public Charging Station is a sub-segment by application and is expected to gain the largest market share in the forecast period. As the demand for electric vehicles is rising, there is a growing need for charging stations which are publicly accessible.

Wireless EV charging market for >50 KW power supply range is estimated to be the fastest growing segment from power supply range. The growth of this market is driven by an increase in demand for commercial electric vehicles and fast charging technology. By component, the largest segment of the wireless EV charging market is estimated to be the power control unit. The market size is the highest as the component is fixed at public charging stations as well as home charging units.

The Original Equipment Market (OEM) is estimated to experience the significant growth, by market type in the wireless EV charging market. The entry of the OE market would rise as several OEMs are planning to introduce wireless charging system for vehicles. The dominating segment, by volume, is the Battery electric vehicle (BEV) in the Wireless EV charging market.

The rising demand for wireless charging in electric vehicles is attributed to the growing demand for electric vehicles, infrastructure for fast chargers and rising consumer demand for accessible features. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. By volume and value, APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Increasing manufacturing and sales of vehicles in countries such as China and India will boost the Wireless EV charging market in the APAC region.

The increasing application of Wireless EV charging market is trending the overall Wireless EV charging market. However, the high price of upgradation to wireless technology of charging will restrain the market growth.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Wireless EV Charging Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the application, component, market, power supply range, charging type, vehicle type, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Wireless EV Charging Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including directories such as International Energy Agency (IEA), Electric Vehicle Charging Association (EVCA), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and SAE International. Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights into Electric EV Charging Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Wireless EV Charging Market globally.

Key Players in the Wireless EV charging Market Are:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Electroad

• Toshiba Corporation

• Lg Chem Ltd

• Witricity Corporation

• Wave (Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification)

• Qualcomm, Inc.

• Bombardier Inc.

• Aerovironment Inc.

• Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

• Evatran Group Inc.

• Mojo Mobility Inc.

• ZTE Corporation

• Elix Wireless

• Momentum Dynamics Corporation.

• HEVO Power

• Olev Technologies

Key Target Audience:

• Industry associations and experts

• The automobile industry and related end-user industries

• Electric vehicle manufacturers and component suppliers

• Wireless charging system manufacturers and component suppliers

• Electric vehicle hardware suppliers

• Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA)

Scope of the Wireless EV Charging Market:

Research report categorizes the Wireless EV Charging market-based on application, component, market type, power supply range, charging type, vehicle type, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Wireless EV Charging market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Application

• Home Charging Unit

• Public Charging Station

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Component

• Base Charging Pad (Transmitter)

• Power Control Unit

• Vehicle Charging Pad (Receiver)

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Power Supply Range

• 3–<11 kW • 11–50 kW • >50 kW

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Charging Type

• Stationary Wireless Charging System

• Dynamic Wireless Charging System

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Vehicle Type

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

• Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Wireless EV Charging Market, By Geography

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

