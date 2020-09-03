Global Brewery Equipment Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Mode of Operation, Brewery Type, Equipment Type, and Region

Global Brewery Equipment Market was valued at US$ 12.7 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 25.1Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.89% during a forecast period.

Increase in the consumption of beer worldwide is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for brewery equipment market. Additionally, the growing usage of microbreweries and brewpubs across the globe is expected to drive the market of brewing equipment. Also, continuous innovation in the brewery equipment the projecting players in this field are focusing on the expansion of business by installing new brewery plants across the world which is also projected to influence the brewery equipment market significantly. However, high capacity capital and maintenance costs and rising power and energy costs are the major restraint of the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Opportunities given by the brewery equipment market are, focus on digitalization and automation for process optimization, beer manufacturers’ demand for after-sales service to enhance operational efficiencies, growing demand from developing economies such as India, China, Vietnam, and South America. However, competition from regional manufacturers and leading players offering low-cost equipment and competition from other beverages offering health benefits are major challenges faced by the market.

The cooling equipment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR as it is used for keeping the requisite temperature in all the beer tanks. This is the most utilized equipment at many levels of the whole process. It is also used to cool down the worth. Since the equipment is most used and since there are temperature fluctuations throughout the year, there is a need for frequent replacement or maintenance of equipment. Because of these factors, the cooling equipment market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR.

North America is likely to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period in the brewery equipment market. The high growth rate in North American region and the growing investments by leading beer manufacturers for increases is further projected to drive the market growth. Additionally, the region is witnessing major demand for craft beer. Mexico is one of the most favorable markets for beer manufacturers to expand because of the rising demand for beer and easy availability of raw materials.

According to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, the U.S was the second-largest beer-producing country in the globe in 2017 and is witnessing a significant increase in the number of breweries. Owing to these factors, the brewery equipment market witnesses a high growth rate in North America region.

Key Developments in the brewery equipment market globally are, In March 2019, Alfa Laval launched a magnetic mixer – the Alfa Laval LeviMag, engineered for the aseptic processing of food & beverages, and dairy products. The product proposals reduced maintenance costs, increased yields, as well as improved performance.

In October 2018, to strengthen its hold in the processing technology in the U.S, the Krones Group acquired W.M Sprinkman Corporation (U.S), a company that offers engineered food & beverage processing equipment, which are specialized in dairy & brewing industries.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Brewery Equipment Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Brewery Equipment Market.

Scope of the Global Brewery Equipment Market

Global Brewery Equipment Market, By Mode of Operation

• Manual

• Automatic

• Semi-Automatic

Global Brewery Equipment Market, By Brewery Type

• Macrobrewery

• Craft Brewery

o Microbrewery

o Brewpub

o Other

Global Brewery Equipment Market, By Equipment Type

• Macrobrewery Equipment

o Milling Equipment

o Brewhouse

 Mash Kettles

 LauterTun

 Wort Kettles

 Whirlpoolers

 Steam Generators

 Others

o Cooling Equipment

o Fermentation Equipment

 Yeast Management System

o Filtration & Filling Equipment

o Others

 Cleaning System

 Grain Silos

 Generators

 Bright Beer Tanks

 Compressors

 Pipes

• Craft Brewery Equipment

o Mashing Equipment

o Fermentation Equipment

o Cooling Equipment

o Storage Equipment

o Compressors

o Others

Global Brewery Equipment Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Brewery Equipment Market

• Alfa Laval

• GEA Group

• Krones Group

• Paul Mueller

• Praj Industries

• Meura SA

• Della Toffola

• Criveller Group

• Kaspar Schulz

• Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd.

• Hypro Group

• Shanghai Hengcheng Beverage Equipment Co., Ltd

• A.B.E.

• Specific Mechanical Systems

• XIMO

• GW Kent

• Tiantai Company

• METO

• JVNW, Inc.

• BrauKon

• BrewBilt

• Psycho Brew

• Criveller Group

• Newlands System

• Portland Kettle Works

• DME Brewing Solutions

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Brewery Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Brewery Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Brewery Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Brewery Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Brewery Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Brewery Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Brewery Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Brewery Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Brewery Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Brewery Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Brewery Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

