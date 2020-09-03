Global Carotenoids Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Source, Application, and Geography

Global Carotenoids Market was valued US$ 1.72 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Health problems faced by the geriatric population such as vision damage is often associated with insufficient intake of vitamins. This is expected to increase the demand for carotenoids, in that way, driving the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for natural colorants and growth in end-user application further drive the global carotenoids market growth. Higher dietary intake of carotenoids also helps the body to revitalize by promoting the growth of healthy cells and impede the growth of unhealthy ones. This has led to the greater consumption of carotenoids in human food, thus driving the market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for natural colors in food processing, beverages, and cosmetics industry is projected to open new avenues for carotenoids manufacturers. Nonetheless, stringent regulations on the use of carotenoids in human food, threats of adulteration, and higher cost of naturally sourced carotenoids as compared to synthetic carotenoids are expected to hamper the market growth.

The global carotenoids market is segmented and studied based on type, source, application, and region. Based on type, the global carotenoids market is classified into astaxanthin, beta-carotene, canthaxanthin, lutein, lycopene, and zeaxanthin. In terms of source, the global carotenoids market is categorized into synthetic and natural. On the basis of application, the global carotenoids market is divided into supplements, food, feed, and cosmetics. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Based on type, the beta-carotene segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2019 to 2027. Increasing demand for natural beta-carotene due to its high effectiveness and medicinal properties is triggering the market for beta-carotene. On the basis of application, rising health consciousness of consumers and changing lifestyles, the consumers demand high-quality health supplements comprising health benefits such as immunity boosters and richness in proteins and vitamins.

Carotenoids are main additives used in health supplements due to their several medicinal properties. Hence, the use of carotenoids in supplements is anticipated to increase in the upcoming years. Europe is one of the largest contributors to the global carotenoids due to the rise in usage of carotenoids through health supplements and in animal feed. Majority of the sales of the market has its source form North America and Europe. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth in the near future. Low-cost competition from some of the Asian countries is one of the market limits of the global carotenoids market.

The Global Carotenoids Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explainedin the report, which helps reader to understand all insights & outsights of emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at regional & country level.

Some of the key players in the global carotenoids market are Algatechnologies Ltd., BASF SE, Dohler Group, Kemin Industries, Inc., FMC Corporation, and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S. Other major players influencing the market are Allied Biotech Corporation, DDW the Color House, ExeclViteSdn. Bhd., and Cyanotech Corporation.

Global Carotenoids Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Carotenoids Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Carotenoids Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Carotenoids Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Carotenoids Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Carotenoids Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Carotenoids Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Carotenoids Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Carotenoids Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Carotenoids Market

Global Carotenoids Market, by Type

• Astaxanthin

• Beta-Carotene

• Canthaxanthin

• Lutein

• Lycopene

• Zeaxanthin

Global Carotenoids Market by Source

• Synthetic

• Natural

Global Carotenoids Market, by Application

• Supplements

• Food

• Feed

• Cosmetics

Global Carotenoids Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Carotenoids Market

• BASF SE

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Chr. Hansen A/S

• FMC Corporation

• Cyanotech Corporation

• Kemin Industries Inc.

• DDW The Colour House

• Dhler Group

• Allied Biotech Corporation

• Excelvite

• Algatechnologies Ltd.

• Kemin Industries, Inc.

