Global Carrageenan Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Function, Application, Grade, and Region

Global Carrageenan Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period.



Market Overview:

Carrageenan is a family of linear sulfated polysaccharides that are extracted from red edible seaweeds. They are usually used in the food industry, for their gelling, thickening, and stabilizing properties. Such as Cream, ice cream, coconut milk, hemp milk, deli meats, cottage cheese, almond milk, and others are some of the common applications of the carrageenan. Carrageenan is also a vegetarian and vegan alternative to gelatin in some applications, like confectionery. In the meantime, carrageenan is considered a dietary fiber technically. The Asia Pacific region is the most producing region such as Indonesia and the Philippines and the major exporter China in the region.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

Growing demand for processed foods, which has translated into a rapidly growing seaweed market to meet the demand for carrageenan and agar, which are derived from red seaweeds and are used as thickening agents within processed food and other products. The major players in the carrageenan market can find opportunities in non-food based applications, like pharmaceuticals and personal care to grow, as natural ingredients are favored by many people.

On the other hand, several health effects related to carrageenan and the possibility to trigger bloating, glucose intolerance, inflammation to lead alarming usage and are expected to hinder the growth of the global carrageenan market throughout the forecast period. In recent times, some government organizations, such as the National Organic Standards Board voted to eliminate the carrageenan from their approval list and foods with carrageenan shall no longer be labeled as USDA organic. This may further affect the consumption of carrageenan.

Furthermore, substitutes, for example, gelatin, guar, pectin, and xanthan gum provide vast competition to the carrageenan, Health concerns over gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases associated with the use of carrageenan in certain food and beverages products are the major restraint for the carrageenan market.

Market Trends:

The prominence of private label products will be one of the key carrageenan market trends that will gain huge traction over the forecast period. Private-label sales are one of the most noticeable strategies adopted by the vendors operating in the retail sector. Global brands and private label products differ as to promotion frequency and pricing, while private label products being more economical for the consumer. The demand for private-label brands will rise throughout the forecast period as price-conscious consumers seek quality products at competitive prices.

Market Segmentation:

According to the application, the food segment will account for the largest share of the carrageenan market because of increasing awareness of the health benefits related to this product. Moreover, the report also offers a precise prediction of the contribution of the different segments to the growth of the carrageenan market size.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is the leading carrageenan market, attributable to the existence of the major carrageenan producing nation Indonesia and the Philippines and the major exporter China in the region. Such as, Indonesia ranks second in the world for seaweed production, and first in the world for red seaweed farming with the later experiencing noteworthy growth over the last decade. Whereas Sulawesi is the current seaweed production center in Indonesia.

Also, North America and Europe are the next largest carrageenan markets, accordingly. The demand for carrageenan from the confectionery industry for chocolate manufacturing drives the growth of the North American carrageenan market. In Europe, the demand for processed food and dairy products drives the growth of the carrageenan market, though Europe relies heavily on imports from the Asia-Pacific region for their carrageenan necessities.

Recent Development:

In Nov 2019, CP Kelco U.S., Inc. declared the launch of citrus fiber. It is produced form citrus peels which help in providing water binding capacity, emulsion stabilization, viscosity and suspension. NUTRAVA Citrus Fiber is a low fat and an egg and other products alternative which tends to reduce sugar beverages.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Carrageenan Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Carrageenan Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Carrageenan Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Carrageenan Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Carrageenan Market

Global Carrageenan Market, By Type

• Kappa

• Lota

• Lambda

Global Carrageenan Market, By Function

• Thickener

• Stabilizer

• Gelling Agent

• Others

Global Carrageenan Market, By Application

• Food

Bakery

Confectionery

Meat & poultry products

Sauces & dressing

Beverage

Dairy products

Others

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Global Carrageenan Market, By Grade

• Semi-refined Carrageenan (SRC)

• Refined Carrageenan (RC)

Global Carrageenan Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Carrageenan Market

• Mcpi Corporation Carrageenan

• Marcel Trading Corporation

• ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation

• TBK Manufacturing Corporation

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Caldic B.V.

• Ina Food Industry Co., Ltd.

• Danlink Ingredients (Pty) LTD.

• AEP Colloids Inc.

• Ingredients Solutions Inc.

• Gelymar

• Scalzo Trading Co Pty Ltd

• FMC Corporation.

• CP Kelco U.S., Inc.

• W Hydrocolloids Inc.

• ZAMBOANGA CARRAGEENAN

• Devson Impex Private Limited

• AquAgri Processing Private Limited

• Aquarev Industries

• Innovative Food Solutions LAUTA

• Others

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Carrageenan Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-carrageenan-market/53507/

