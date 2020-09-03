Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product, Application and Region

Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market was valued at US$ 175.5Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 290.5Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global chilled & deli foods market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24360

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global chilled & deli foods market.

Changing lifestyle and consumer needs are some of the major factors driving chilled and deli food market globally. Chilled & deli foods market is gaining traction in developed economies as people are opting for prepared food over fresh foods as of their busy lifestyles. Prepared salads are the fastest rising segment of this industry and pre-packed sandwiches have the highest share in terms of value when compared to any other category in the global chilled and deli foods market. Changes in a market composition will additionally decide the overall growth rate of each market segment. One of the biggest challenges faced by chilled & deli foods market is the changing consumption patterns.

A major trend being witnessed in the global chilled & deli foods market is the emergence of a number of private label brands. Private label brands in retailing contain products that are developed and marketed by retailers that run numerous retail formats. Such products are available only in stores owned by a specific retailer.

Prepacked sandwich segment based on type is dominating the global chilled & deli foods market. The demand for prepacked sandwiches is high as it offers together, a complete and balanced diet option. Europe was the largest market for the prepacked sandwich category in 2017. Growing demand in the packaged food industry and increasing consumption of healthier food products in the food and beverages industry is attributed for this growth, though, the unbalanced price of raw material is limiting the growth of the market.

Pies and savory appetizers were the second largest segment as a result of its high demand from the youth population in countries, for instance, India and China. Prepared salads category is the next largest category and the demand for it is anticipated to remain high as a result of the health benefits it provides.

Region-wise, North America is currently the dominant revenue contributors to the global market due to preference to ready-to-eat products, high disposable incomes, and busy lifestyles. The presence of a large number of small and prominent suppliers of a variety of chilled and deli foods in North America regions also work well for the market. Furthermore, the well-established modern retail industry and a number of supermarkets and hypermarkets are also driving the easy availability and so the high uptake of chilled and deli foods.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/24360

Some of the key players operating in global chilled & deli foods market, Tyson Foods, JBS S.A., Kraft Foods, BRF S.A., and Astral Foods.

Scope of Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market

Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market, by Product

• Meats

• Pies & Savory Appetizers

• Prepacked Sandwiches

• Prepared Salads

• Others

Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market by Application

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Traditional grocery stores

• Convenience stores

Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market

• Tyson Foods

• JBS S.A.

• Kraft Foods

• BRF S.A.

• Astral Foods

• Hormel Foods

• 2 Sisters Food

• Waitrose

• Wm. Morrison Supermarkets

• Samworth Brothers

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Chilled and Deli Foods Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Chilled and Deli Foods Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Chilled and Deli Foods Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Chilled and Deli Foods Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Chilled and Deli Foods Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Chilled and Deli Foods by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Chilled and Deli Foods Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Chilled and Deli Foods Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-chilled-and-deli-foods-market/24360/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com