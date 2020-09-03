Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Grade, Nature, End-Use and Region

Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market was valued US$ 1148.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach 1823.6 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.95 % during a forecast period.

Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market: Overview

Shea butter (Butyrospermum parkii) is the fat derived from the nuts/kernels of the Shea fruit, also recognized as Vitellaria paradox. Shea butter discovers use as a substitute for vegetable oil in several applications such as food processing, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and retail. The significant factors driving the growth of the Shea butter market contain the increasing demand for cocoa butter alternatives in chocolate and confectioneries, growing consumption of chocolate and bakery products, growth of product premiumization in the food and beverages industry, and rising Shea butter consumption by cosmetics and personal care products manufacturers.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market: Drivers and Restraints

• Rising Significance Regarding Skincare among Consumers Propelling the Cosmetic Shea Butter Market.

• Growing consciousness about achieving perfect skin and body with the help of nutritious products, which lead to rising the growth of Shea Butter market.

• Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Shea Butter in Natural and Organic Cosmetics has Boosted Anti-Aging Ingredient which helps to drive the market during the forecast period.

• Moreover, an increase in consumption of eatable products consisting of Shea butter such as chocolates is expected to be the key growth drivers during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2026.

• Changing social trends and attitudinal aspects of the nation and the influence of media and fashion industry also have a substantial impact on the market.

On the other hand, Accessibility of alternatives, such as mango butter, Shea oil, avocado butter, and cupcake butter is projected to restrain the market share growth. High prices associated with the products delay the demand of Shea Butter market.

Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of End-Use, Growing product penetration of cosmetic Shea butter through online retailing channels is one of the key factors driving the growth of the cosmetic Shea butter market during the forecast period. The sales of cosmetic Shea butter through e-Commerce is additionally projected to observer significant increase during the forecast period, owing to the higher acceptance of smartphones and growing penetration of the Internet in many untapped markets around the world. Moreover, online retailing is related to the easy availability of a wide range of cosmetic Shea butter products and the ability of customers to compare the prices of various products available in the market during an online search or through social networking platforms.

Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market: Regional Analysis

In geographical area, North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the high demand for cosmetic products such as lip scrub, lip gloss, and hair conditioners. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase growth in the demand of global Shea butter. Rising consumer consciousness and increasing healthcare concern are the significant factors which are projected to bolster the Asia-Pacific Shea butter market. Japan is the major country in the Asia-Pacific accounting for the largest market share in the region during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Cosmetic Shea Butter market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Cosmetic Shea Butter market.

Scope of Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market

Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market, by Grade

• Grade A (Unrefined)

• Grade B (Refined)

• Grade C (Highly Refined)

Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market, by Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market, by End-Use

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

o Lotions & Creams

o Lip Balm & Lipsticks

o Sun Care Products

o Soaps & Toiletries

o Cleaners

o Shampoos & Conditioners

o Others

• Food Processing

o Bakery

o Chocolate & Confectioneries

o Ice Cream

o Others

• Pharmaceuticals

• Retail

Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market

• VINK CHEMICALS GMBH & CO. KG

• The Organic Shea Butter Company

• The Savannah Fruits Company

• Ghana Nuts Limited

• The Hershey Company

• Star Shea Ltd.

• Shea Therapy Ltd.

• Shea Radiance

• Church win Trading

• Barry Callebaut Group

• Bunge Limited, Olvea Group

• AAK AB

• Cargill

• Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Clariant AG

• BASF SE

• AOS Products Private Limited

• Ghana Nuts Company Ltd

• Croda International Plc.

• Ojoba Collective

• Agro botanicals

• LLC

• Sophism S.A.

• The Hall Star Company

