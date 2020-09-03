Global Industrial Machine Vision Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _By Component (Hardware and Software), Product (PC-based and Smart Camera-based), Application, Vertical and Geography

Global Industrial Machine Vision Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 8.41 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.



The Global Industrial Machine Vision Market based on a component has been segmented into hardware and software. A software component is expected to form one of the major contributors to the market. Based on the product, the market is segmented PC-based and smart camera-based product. The PC-based industrial machine vision product is expected to form one of the major contributors to the market during the forecast period. The pc-based machine vision system is the oldest form of an industrial machine vision system. Based on vertical, the market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, electronics & semiconductor, printing, metals, wood & paper, food & packaging, rubber & plastics, pharmaceuticals, glass, machinery and solar panel manufacturing. Food and packaging formed one of the major contributors to the market growth. Machine vision has used for specific applications for grading, portioning, sorting, processing and quality checking during processing and packaging.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on application, the market is segmented into quality assurance and inspection, positioning and guidance, measurement and identification. Geographically, Industrial Machine Vision market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. APAC is expected to be one of the major regions for this market during the forecast period and is also assumed to grow at a high rate as well.

Key Highlights:

• Global Industrial Machine Vision Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Global Industrial Machine Vision Market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Industrial Machine Vision market.

• Global Industrial Machine Vision Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Industrial Machine Vision market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study.

• Industrial Machine Vision market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Industrial Machine Vision market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Industrial Machine Vision Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Industrial Machine Vision Market globally.

Global Industrial machine vision market consists of key players such as:

• Cognex (US)

• OMRON (Japan)

• KEYENCE Corporation (Japan)

• Basler (Germany)

• National Instruments (US)

• Teledyne Technologies (US)

• Sony (Japan)

• Texas Instruments (US)

• Intel (US)

• Baumer Optronic (Germany)

Key Target Audience

• Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

• Providers of industrial machine vision-related components and solutions

• Developers of industrial machine vision-related applications

• Technology standard organizations, forums, alliances and associations

• Technology investors

• Universities and research organizations

• Government bodies

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Industrial Machine Vision market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2018

• Estimated year-2019

• Forecast year- 2019 to 2026

The scope of the Global Industrial Machine Vision Market

This research report segments the Industrial Machine Vision market based on component, product, application, vertical and geography.

Global Industrial Machine Vision Market, By Component:

• Hardware

• Camera

• Processor

• Optics

• Frame Grabber

• LED Lighting

• Others

• Software

• Deep Learning

• Application-Specific

Global Industrial Machine Vision Market, By Product:

• PC-Based vision system

• Smart Camera-Based vision system

Global Industrial Machine Vision Market, By Application:

• Quality Assurance and Inspection

• Positioning and Guidance

• Measurement

• Identification

Global Industrial Machine Vision Market, By Vertical:

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Electronics & Semiconductor

• Printing

• Metals

• Wood & Paper

• Food & Packaging

• Rubber & Plastics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Glass

• Machinery

• Solar Panel Manufacturing

Global Industrial Machine Vision Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Afric

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of North America Industrial Machine Vision Market

• Breakdown of Europe Industrial Machine Vision Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Industrial Machine Vision Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Industrial Machine Vision Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Industrial Machine Vision Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Industrial Machine Vision Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Industrial Machine Vision Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Industrial Machine Vision Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Industrial Machine Vision Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Industrial Machine Vision Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Industrial Machine Vision Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Industrial Machine Vision Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Industrial Machine Vision by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Industrial Machine Vision Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Industrial Machine Vision Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Industrial Machine Vision Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

