Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Operating Principle, Fiber, Application and Region.

Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 921.06 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of distributed temperature sensing market include the increasing demand for distributed temperature sensing for monitoring purposes in hostile working conditions where humans cannot reach, high reliability of distributed temperature sensing as they can be deployed over long distances, and increasing need for improved safety systems. Furthermore, lack of technical awareness about sensor cables application and high implementation costs restrains the growth of distributed temperature sensing market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The market for optical time domain reflectometry (OTDR) operating principle-based distributed temperature sensing held the largest share of the distributed temperature sensing market. Optical time domain reflectometry (OTDR) has a main frame that can be fitted with multi-function plug-in units to perform many fiber measurement tasks and larger color displays are common. As compare to OFDR, OTDR exhibits high accuracy, high temperature range and high instrument resolution.

Single-mode fiber-based distributed temperature sensing system are expected to hold the biggest share of the distributed temperature sensing market. Distributed temperature sensing system is used to monitor the temperature on continuous basis in real time in order to improve the operational and economic performances of the assets.

Oil & gas production hold maximum share for distributed temperature sensing market. These two applications have generated substantial revenue and are expected to witness high growth rates during the forecast period. Environmental monitoring and fire detection segments are analyzed to be the most attractive applications and is estimated to grow at significant rate in the distributed temperature sensing market.

The distributed temperature sensing market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. The increased demand for distributed temperature sensing in the oil & gas and power transmission sectors and the presence of major players in this region are the two crucial factors driving the market growth in Asia Pacific. Countries in the Middle East are major producer of oil & gas in the world thereby increasing use of distributed temperature sensing for various applications is driving the growth of distributed temperature sensing market in this region.

Scope of the Report for Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market

Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market, By Operating Principle

• Optical time domain reflectometry (OTDR)

• Optical frequency domain reflectometry (OFDR

Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market, By Fiber

• Single-Mode

• Multi-Mode

Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market, By Application

• Oil & Gas

• Power Cable Monitoring

• Fire Detection

• Process & Pipeline Monitoring

Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market:

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• NXP semiconductors N.V.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

• Atmel Corporation

• Texas instruments Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Johnson controls international PLC

• Sony Corporation

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• AP Sensing

• LIOS Technology

• Sensornet

• Sumitomo Electric

• Weatherford International

• Yokogawa

