Global Chipless RFID Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Products, Applications, and Region.

Global Chipless RFID Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period

Chipless radio frequency identification (RFID) is a standard term for systems that use RF energy to communicate data. Radio waves are used to read & capture data stored on the transponder and this data is attached to an object. The transponder is capable of reading data from long distance and does not require to be within direct line of sight of the reader to track information.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growth in the global chipless RFID market is because of ease in manufacturing technology, high accuracy data, decreasing cost, and compatibility with existing infrastructure are the key factors expected to foster the global chipless RFID market growth. Also, investment on RFID by the government and private sector has opened up new growth opportunities in the global chipless RFID market. On the other hand, the prime factor that restraints the global chipless RFID market is its low memory.

In terms of product, demand for the chipless RFID tags will gain maximum traction, while chipless RFID reader will emerge as the second-largest segment of the market over the forecast period. According to revenue, the RFID tag segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, followed by the RFID reader segment.

Region-wise, North America contributed the largest market share of XX% in the global chipless RFID market. The U.S. is expected to be the leading region in the chipless RFID market as it shows a significant growth in the next few years. Acceptance of this technology in the U.S. based companies increases inventory visibility and effectively build their supply chain management, fostering the global chipless RFID market growth. However, the Food and Drugs Association and the US Department of Defense encourages the use of the RFID technology in the management of the supply chain for the tracing of products in this region.

Global Chipless RFID Market

The report covers recent development of the chipless RFID market such as Alien Technology and SensThys, an Internet of Things (IoT) and RF antenna specialist launched a new highly networked RFID reader+antenna solution that offered industry-leading RFID tag visibility.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global chipless RFID market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global chipless RFID market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global chipless RFID market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global chipless RFID market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Chipless RFID Market

Global Chipless RFID Market, By Product

• Tag

• Reader

• Middleware

Global Chipless RFID Market, By Application

• Retail

• Supply Chain

• Aviation

• Healthcare

• Smart Card

• Public Transit

Global Chipless RFID Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Chipless RFID Market

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Xerox Corporation

• Thin Film Electronics ASA

• Spectra Systems

• Smiths Detection

• Tag Sense Inc.

• Politronica Inkjet Printing S.r.l.

• Molex Inc.

• Impinj

• Smartrac

• Tyco Retail Solutions

• Nedap

• Alien Technologies

• Avery Dennison

• Checkpoint System

