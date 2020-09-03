Global Battery Management System Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Battery Type, Topology, Application and Region.

Global Battery Management System Market (BMS) was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 13.3 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX% during a forecast period.

A battery management system is an electronic framework which deals with the involvement of rechargeable battery. The most vital function of battery management system is to execute defense and damage of a cell to ensure a long life of the battery.

The report study factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluate market dynamics affecting the battery management system market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Demand for effective BMS will rise in future because of the huge investments made by many economies for the larger adoption of renewable energy. Lead-acid batteries are the most commonly used batteries in ESS owing to applications, like standalone battery systems used to handle output fluctuations from the wind and solar power. The growing use of renewable energy for a variety of applications due to rising concerns regarding climate change across the globe is expected to play a key role in global market development.

Stringent regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions in developed economies and growing penetration of EVs in emerging economies is expected to spur the product demand in the automotive sector.

The report on global battery management system market covers segments such as battery type, topology, application and region. Based on topology, centralized BMSs are anticipated to lead the market over the forecast period because of the growing scope of applications, such as in industrial UPS, EVs, drones, and ESS

The lithium-ion-based battery type segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of XX% over the projected period because of its applications in products requiring high-energy density solutions, such as Electric Vehicles (EVs), and personal applications, such as mobile phones.

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing penetration of EVs coupled with supportive government initiatives. The U.S American Recovery and Reinvestment Act grants funds to private and government entities to develop HEVs, which is further expected to positively impact the battery management system market growth in the near future.

The reports cover key developments in the BMS market as organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others like patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the BMS market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. In February 2018, Lithium Werks, a rapidly rising Li-ion battery and portable power solution provider announced the acquisition of Valence Technology, Inc., a provider of battery modules and packs. With the acquisition, Lithium Werks aims to distribute Valence’s high-quality battery modules and battery management system.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Battery Management System Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Battery Management System Market.

Scope of the Global Battery Management System Market

Global Battery Management System Market, by Battery Type

• Lithium-ion-based

• Lead-acid-based

• Nickel-based

• Flow batteries

• Others

Global Battery Management System Market, by Topology

• Centralized

• Distributed

• Modular

Global Battery Management System Market, by Application

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Medical & Healthcare

• Military & Defense

• Renewable Energy Systems

• UPS

• Telecommunication

• Others

Global Battery Management System Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Battery Management System Market

• Elithion, Inc.

• Johnson Matthey PLC

• Linear Technology Corporation

• Lithium Balance A/S

• NXP Semiconductor N.V.

• Nuvation Engineering

• Texas Instruments, Inc.

• Valence Technology, Inc.

• Vecture, Inc.

• Ventec SAS

• Intersil Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Battery Management System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Battery Management System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Battery Management System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Battery Management System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Battery Management System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Battery Management System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Battery Management System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Battery Management System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Battery Management System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Battery Management System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Battery Management System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

