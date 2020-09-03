Air Quality Monitoring Device Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product Type, End User and Geography

Air Quality Monitoring Device Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 5.57 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Initiatives towards the development of environment-friendly industries, rising levels of air pollution, and increasing public awareness related to the environmental and healthcare implications of air pollution, increasing enforcement of stringent government regulations, are the major factors driving the growth of the Air Quality Monitoring Device Market.

Air Quality Monitoring Device Market is segmented by product type, end user, and geography. Product segment is further classified as Indoor portable monitors for residential use, indoor fixed monitors for residential use, indoor fixed monitors for commercial use and Wearable for personal use. The end user segment is sub segmented as petrochemical, government agencies and academic institutes, commercial and residential users, power generation plants, smart city authority, the pharmaceutical industry, and others. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Supportive government regulations for air pollution monitoring and control are trending the overall Air Quality Monitoring Device market. The high cost of Air Quality Monitoring Device system may hamper the market growth. APAC is expected to register the highest market growth rate in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Increasing stringency of air pollution regulations, and continuous government support for the development, commercialization of advanced AQM products and rapid expansion of the chemicals, oil and gas sectors in countries like India and China will fuel the Global Air Quality Monitoring Device Market in APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for Air Quality Monitoring Device Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Air Quality Monitoring Device Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product type, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Air Quality Monitoring Device Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Air Quality Monitoring Device Market.

Key Players in the Air Quality Monitoring Device Market Are:

• Kusam – Meco

• Siemens AG

• Fortive Corporation

• CEM Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Teledyne Technologies Inc.

• Servomex

• Horiba Ltd.

• Vaisala

• Aeroqual

• TSI Incorporated

• The 3M Company

• Tisch Environmental, Inc.

• Cerex Monitoring Solutions, LLC.

Key Target Audience:

• Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Firms, And Startup Companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• AQM software developers

• Air pollution monitoring committees

• Manufacturers and distributors of AQM products

• Research laboratories and academic institutes

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

• National and regional air pollution control boards and organizations

• Food and beverages manufacturing companies

• Municipalities and municipal corporations

• Metals and mining companies

• Gas operators, distributors, and regulators

• Power generation and power distribution units

• Oil and gas production and distribution companies

• Petrochemical and biofuel product manufacturing companies

• Sewage and wastewater treatment plants

• Government Bodies And Healthcare Associations/Institutions

The scope of the Air Quality Monitoring Device Market:

Research report categorizes the Air Quality Monitoring Device Market based on product type, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Air Quality Monitoring Device Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Air Quality Monitoring Device Market, By Product Type

• Indoor portable monitors for residential use

• Indoor fixed monitors for residential use

• Indoor fixed monitors for commercial use

•Wearable for personal use

Air Quality Monitoring Device Market, By End User

• Petrochemical

• Government Agencies and Academic Institutes

• Commercial and Residential Users

• Power Generation Plants

• Smart City Authority

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Others

Air Quality Monitoring Device Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Air Quality Monitoring Device Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Air Quality Monitoring Device Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Air Quality Monitoring Device Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Air Quality Monitoring Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Air Quality Monitoring Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Air Quality Monitoring Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Air Quality Monitoring Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Air Quality Monitoring Device by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Air Quality Monitoring Device Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Air Quality Monitoring Device Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Air Quality Monitoring Device Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

