Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market – Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026) – By Product Type, Operating Range, Application, and Region

Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 809.32 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Drivers and Restrains:

Wireless data radio modem is used to transfers the digital information in conventional FM radio broadcasts. Wireless data radio modems are used to send data as they encode, transmit, and decode the data using radio waves. Wireless data radio modem does not need wires that are limited by antenna feeders, antenna heights, or uneven terrain. They transmit serial data in the form of radio waves in exact frequency that are according to the defined radio techniques. They are used for global positioning system, remote controlled signals, digital signals, telemetry signals, etc. Wireless data radio modem is mainly used in areas like precision farming, industrial, and commercial.

The limited coverage, high initial investment and Maintaining the consistent speed are some of the restraining factors in the growth of wireless data radio modem. However, increasing its coverage area can result in even wider acceptance in industry and find even further rise in adoption.

Manufacturers in the wireless data radio modem are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Segmentation Analysis:

UAV’s drone data modem is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. UAVs drone data modem is used to transmit data from the UAV to the ground. The UAV’s flight control system in-flight process will collect data such as flight air pressure, attitude, altitude, and then passes them to the ground station through the airborne digital radio station. The collected data displayed on the ground station software, which can help users understand the state of the UAV comprehensively. After that users can plan the route of aircraft operations by ground station, and upload it through the terrestrial digital radio at any moment, then the flight control system can get it through the airborne digital radio.

General-purpose wireless data radio modem is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The demand for radio modems is growing as these modems require minimal infrastructure for facilitating communication and ensuring the delivery of data, in the form of voice and video, most cost-effectively and reliably.

Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Regional Analysis:

APAC is projected to hold the largest share of the wireless data radio modem market. The wireless data radio modem market in Asia Pacific is driven by factors such as the growing demand for industrial automation, transportation, and supportive government programs. The growing industrialization in the emerging economies such as China and India in this region during the past several years is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market in APAC. The growing capital expenditure by the governments of these developing countries in ITS, smart grid, and mining and geo-exploration is expected to propel the demand for wide area network based on radio modems during the forecast period.

A report covers the recent development in market for wireless data radio modem like, in 2017- Intel Corporation launched Commercial 5G New Radio Modems with its e Intel XMM 7660 LTE modem. This radio modem supports 2G, 3G (including CDMA) and 4G technologies

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global wireless data radio modem market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence.

To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global wireless data radio modem market.

Scope of the Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market:

Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market, by Product Type:

• General-Purpose Data Modem

• UAV Drone Data Modem

Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market, by Operating Range:

• Long Range

• Short Range

Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market, by Application:

• SCADA and telemetry

• Mining

• Geo-Exploration

• Precision Farming

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Wireless Utilities Management

• Remote Weather Monitoring

• Smart Grid

Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market, Major Players:

• Intuicom,

• SATEL OY,

• Motorola Solutions,

• Schneider Electric,

• Digi International,

• Pacific Crest,

• Advantech B+B SmartWorx,

• FreeWave Technologies,

• Cohda Wireless,

• Campbell Scientific,

• Harris Corporation,

• Pro4 Wireless,

• SIMREX Corporation,

• Wood & Douglas,

• GE Grid Solutions,

• JAVAD GNSS,

• ABB,

• Harxon Corporation,

• Adeunis,

• ATIM Radiocommunications,

• Encom Wireless,

• Microhard Systems,

• Arada Systems.

