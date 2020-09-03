Global Wireless Connectivity Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Technology, Type, Application and Geography.

Global Wireless Connectivity Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Wireless connectivity technology is used to transfer data from sender to receiver without any use of wire or cable.

Increasing demand of smartphones, that supports the wireless connectivity such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS and rising adoption of wireless connectivity in internet of things such as cloud, control devices and gateways for network connection are driving the growth for the wireless connectivity market. High power consumption of sensor and lack of information about communication standard protocol are limiting the wireless connectivity market growth.

Wireless connectivity market is segmented by technology, type, application and region. Technology segment of wireless connectivity includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth technology, Z-wave, ZigBee, GPS, LTE Cat-M1, LoRa, Sigfox and NB-IoT. LTE Cat-M1 technology is expected to reach XX% growth rate in wireless connectivity market during forecast year owing to the low power consumption and low costing in wireless communication. Moreover, increasing demand of LTE Cat-M1 technology for wireless connectivity in internet of things and machine to machine communication because of longer connectivity are further expected to drive the market segment.

Based on the type segment wireless connectivity is segmented into WLAN, WPAN and LPWAN. By type LPWAN chipset is expected to grow at a high rate in the wireless connectivity market during forecast period because of increasing in demand for use of low power and longer connectivity solution in wireless connectivity.

By application, wireless connectivity technology is widely used in consumer electronics, information technology& telecommunication, healthcare applications. Wireless connectivity technology in IT& telecommunication is expected to grow wireless connectivity market at high level owing to increasing demand for wireless connectivity in cloud computing and internet of things networks.

By region, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness high growth rate in wireless connectivity market owing to increasing in demand from smartphone which provides Bluetooth and Wi-Fi wireless connectivity. Indian and China are expected for lucrative market in forecast period with the growth rate of XX% and XX% respectively.

Growing demand for smart TV and smart lighting solution in consumer electronics are further expected to drive the market growth of wireless connectivity in this region. Followed by Asia-Pacific, North America is expected to grow at a XX% rate in the wireless connectivity market owing to rising demand of wireless IoT based applications within developed countries such as US and Canada in this region

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Wireless Connectivity Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Wireless Connectivity Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Wireless Connectivity Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Wireless Connectivity Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the report of Global wireless connectivity market:

Global Wireless Connectivity Market, by technology

• LTE Cat-M1

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth

• Z-wave

• ZigBee

• GPS

• Cellular

• LoRa,

• Sigfox,

• NB-IoT

Global Wireless Connectivity Market, by type

• WLAN

• WPAN

• LPWAN

Global Wireless Connectivity Market, by application

• Healthcare

• IT and telecommunication

• Automotive & transportation

• Wearable devices

• Consumer electronics

• Agriculture

• Industrial

Global Wireless Connectivity Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

Key players, Global Wireless Connectivity Market

• Qualcomm,

• Intel,

• Broadcom,

• MediaTek

• NEXCOM

• Skyworks Solutions

• Murata Manufacturing

• Marvell Technology

• Quantenna Communications

• Renesas Electronics

• Nordic Semiconductor

• Espressif Systems

• Peraso Technologies

• Texas Instruments

• Cypress Semiconductor

• NXP Semiconductors

• STMicroelectronics

• Microchip technology

• EnOcean

• Atmel Corporation

• Ceva Inc.

• Waidmuller interface GmbH

