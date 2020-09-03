Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market is expected to grow from USD 1075.07 Million in 2018 to USD XX Million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026.

Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market are the enclosed system of vertically arranged racks with varied payload capabilities that are automated and operated on computerized commands that either deliver goods or replenishes the goods in an ergonomically positioned workstation depending on user requirements. Vertical Lift Modules Market has several advantages that include improved inventory turns, help to eliminate operator injuries, save 80% of wasted space.

Increasing focus on worker safety and security, rising demand for warehouse automation, benefits of deploying VLMs compared to standard shelving systems, growing need to optimize warehouse floor space, rising warehouse rentals are major driving factors for growth of Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market.

Further key findings from the Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market:

• In delivery type segment Single-level delivery is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. Automotive industry expected to be the largest share of single-level delivery Vertical Lift Modules Market owing to facts that increasing automobile sales and increasing demand for automotive spare part in the industry.

• Non-refrigerated VLMs are expected to hold the largest share of Vertical Lift Modules Market since industries such as aviation, automotive and metals & heavy machinery requires huge storage space that demands efficient handling and storage of goods, with no need of temperature controlled environment.

• Due to the rising demand for automotive parts automotive suppliers have made rapid growth in the automotive industry. This rapid growth requires efficient handling and storing of goods, this factor leads to an increase in adoption of VLMs in the automotive industry and expected to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period.

• Europe held the largest share of Vertical Lift Modules Market in 2016. Governments of countries such as Germany, UK, and France are investing largely in automotive, and metals and heavy machinery industries thereby driving the growth of VLM in Europe.

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market.

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Vertical Lift Modules Market on the basis of delivery type, storage type, industry, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market Are:

• Haenel

• Ferretto

• Kardex

• System Spa

• Toyota Industries

• Icam S.R.L.

• Autocrib

• Constructor Group

• Automha

• Mecalux

• Stanley Vidmar

• Green Automated Solutions

• Lista

• Weland Lagersystem

• Conveyor Handling Company

Key Target Audience:

• VLM manufacturers.

• VLM-related associations, organizations, forums, and alliances.

• End-users/enterprise-users.

• Research institutes and organizations.

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms.

• Enterprise data center professionals.

• Market research and consulting firms.

The scope of the Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market:

Research report categorizes the Vertical Lift Modules Market based on delivery type, storage type, industry and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the VLM Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market, By Delivery Type:

• Single-Level Delivery

• Dual-Level Delivery

Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market, by Storage Type:

• Refrigerated Storage

• Non-Refrigerated Storage

Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market, By Industry:

• Metals & Heavy Machinery

• Food & Beverages

• Automotive

• Semiconductor & Electronics

• Chemicals

• Healthcare

• E-Commerce

• Aviation

Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Vertical Lift Module (VLM) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-vertical-lift-module-vlm-market/1943/

