Global Solar Microinverter Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Type, Connectivity, Distribution Channel and Region.

Global Solar Microinverter Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

Global Solar Microinverter Market Drivers and Restrains:

Energy supply from renewable sources plays an important role in energy distribution, mainly when there are Problems relating to sustainable environment. In this case, microinverter are of great help. Traditional solar systems include a single inverter & in case of any failure of inverter, there is no backup of energy transfer. Microinverter are substitute energy source. A solar micro-inverter is a plug-and-play device used in photovoltaics, which converts direct current to alternating current and it works on individual module level. The solar Microinverter market is driven by constant R&D activities & high reduction in the costs of Microinverter. The solar micro inverter market also receives a great boost due to its compact size & versatility. In addition, growing requirement of customers, based on modularity, safety, & maximum energy harvest will continue to drive the market towards the north.

Thanks to increasing demand, a lot of technological and commercial revolution is taking place in the solar micro-inverter industry. For instance, Tesla has launched a solar roof that consists of the power wall battery, turning sunlight into electricity. The solar roof is made of tempered glass tiles & these tiles are stronger than non-solar tiles and regular plate glass. The micro inverter addresses many of the shortcomings of central inverters.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the Solar Microinverter Market is segmented by Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among all the regions Asia Pacific held the dominant market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the existence of leading countries like China, India, and Japan. Technological advancement, increasing demand for power in the region fueling the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, government initiatives like the India’s national solar mission is also pushing the Solar Microinverter Market towards the north.

The World Bank is committed to supporting India’s solar energy push. The Bank is providing more than $1 billion to support India’s solar plans, starting with a Grid Connected Rooftop Solar project that aims to put solar panels on rooftops across the country, and 100MW of energy has already been financed through this project. On June 30, 2016, the institution signed an agreement with the International Solar Alliance, consisting of 121 countries led by India, to collaborate on increasing solar energy use around the world and mobilize $1 trillion in investments by 2030. India is installing solar panels on rooftops and floating solar platforms on rivers and other bodies of water.

Over 50% of India’s Power to Come from Renewables in 10 years

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Solar Microinverter Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Solar Microinverter Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Solar Microinverter Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Connectivity, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Solar Microinverter Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Solar Microinverter Market:

Global Solar Microinverter Market, by Type:

• Single-Phase

• Three-Phase

Global Solar Microinverter Market, by Connectivity:

• standalone

• Integrated

Global Solar Microinverter Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Direct Sales

• Indirect Sales

Global Solar Microinverter Market , by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Solar Microinverter Market Key Players:

• Emerson Electric Company.

• Schneider Electric Co

• Power-one Inc.

• SMA Solar Type AG

• CO New Energy

• Huawei Technologie

• Sungrow Power Supply

• SMA Solar Type

• Power Electronic

• ABB

• Sineng

• Goodwe

• Solar Edge Technologies

• Ingeteam

• TBEA Sunoasis

