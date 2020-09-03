Global Smart Gas Meter Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) -by Type, Component, End user, Geography.

Global Smart Gas Meter Market was valued US$ 3.11 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5.012 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Global smart gas meter market is expected to show consistent growth during the forecast period. Equivalent integration boosts the smart gas meter market, joined with electricity meters, in globe, which is incorporating common In-House Displays (IHDs) for multiple services. Smart gas meters boost a utility’s ability to precisely and timely bill customers for the extent of gas used. The remote-read capability allows for smaller intervals between billing reads helps to improve the smart gas meter market. Also producing a continuous flow of capital. High installation costs for consumers is estimated to slow down growth of the smart meter gas market during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) segment of smart gas meter market is estimated to the largest market for smart gas meter. Automatic meter reading is a metering technology that collects consumption data from the gas meters and transfers it to a central database for billing and other purposes like one-way communication only. Mostly in North America and Europe, other regions have also started to implement automatic meter reading infrastructure. It is less costly as compared to Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI).Owing this AMR leads the highest market of smart gas meter. On the other hand, the AMI market is estimated to grow at the higher rate for the reason of its technological superiority.

The residential segment projected the largest share in smart gas meter market. The gas pipeline network construction in the residential segment projected for 1,054 kms (approx.) in the past years with another 100 kms estimated to construct in upcoming years, which would boost the smart gas meter market.

North America is estimated to peak in forecast period. North America has selected to retrofit existing gas meters in many states as opposed to installing new smart meters, while South America remains a promising market. Asia-Pacific projected become the second largest smart gas market. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa becomes the key regional smart gas market ahead of North America owing to roll-outs in Europe and the growing demand in the Middle East and Africa.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, power rate, application and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Smart Gas Meter market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Smart Gas Meter Market

Global Smart Gas Meter Market, By Type

• Automatic Meter Reading

• Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Global Smart Gas Meter Market, By Application

• Residential

• Institutional

• Industrial

• Defense

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Smart Gas Meter Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Smart Gas Meter Market

• Siemens AG

• Schneider Electric

• MeteRSit

• Aclara Technologies LLC

• Flonidan A/S

• Zenner

• Xylem Inc

• Landis + GYR Group AG

• Wasion Group Holdings

• Elster Group SE

• Itron Inc

• Sensus USA Inc

• General Electric Company

• Diehl Stiftung GmbH & Co. KG

• Pietro Fiorentini

• Apator SA

• Yazaki Corporation

• Aichi Tokei Denki

• Meter Italia

• AEM

• Zenner International Gmbh & Co KG

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Smart Gas Meter Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Gas Meter Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Smart Gas Meter Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Gas Meter Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Gas Meter Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Gas Meter Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Gas Meter Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Smart Gas Meter by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Gas Meter Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Gas Meter Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Smart Gas Meter Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

