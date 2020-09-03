Global Real time Clock (RTC) IC Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Interface, Mounting Type, End-use Industry and Region.

Global Real time Clock (RTC) IC Market was valued US$ 3.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4.8 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.62 % during a forecast period.

Real-time clock ICs are low-current devices, which are sustained for years on a single lithium cell. It is introducing several new features like alarms, watchdog, timestamp recording, embedded memory, and others.

An increase in demand for standalone real-time clock ICs for usage in low-power IoT devices is one of the key drivers in the global real-time clock (RTC) IC market. The introduction of IoT and automation process needs high-performance real-time clock IC and is expected to increase the demand of real-time clock IC during the forecast period. Additionally, technological advancements in real-time clock ICs are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the limitations in terms of accuracy in timekeeping are expected to hamper the global real-time clock IC market growth.

RTC ICs are used in an array of applications like wearable devices, computers, IoT (Internet of Things) devices, digital cameras, battery management units, and vehicle dashboards. In the healthcare sector, RTC is applied in fitness bands, medicine dispensers, glucometers, and other devices, which are mostly required to keep a track of time.

The real-time clock IC is widely used in the automotive industry for an array of applications like a car radio, GPS and tracking systems, dashboard, engine controller, car mobile & entertainment systems, tachometers and other applications, which is expected to contribute XX % growth in the market. RTCs are a common element in the automotive sector. It is present in the instrument clusters and infotainment systems in automotive applications.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific is projected to be the leading region in the global real-time clock (RTC) IC market. The RTC IC market in the region is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period because of an increase in the adoption of ICs in the consumer electronics industry. Some of the market key players in the region are introducing advanced products with innovative features. For Instance, Golledge Electronics Ltd launched the new RV-8063-C7 IC, which consists of multiple innovative features like automatic leap year calculation, programmable offset register, and minute and half-minute interrupts.

The key players in the market are collaborating with component manufactures to recognize the technological development of a real-time clock IC on different devices. For instance, NXP Semiconductor is offering series of state-of-the-art real-time clock IC, which are integrated with temperature sensor, alarm function, count downtime and others functions. Additionally, Global Real-time clock IC market players are presenting advanced products with added features. For instance, The Swiss watch crystal specialist Micro Crystal company has introduced the RTC (Realt-Time Clock) RV-8263-C7 product family.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Real time Clock (RTC) IC Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Real time Clock (RTC) IC Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Real time Clock (RTC) IC Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Real time Clock (RTC) IC Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Scope of the Report for Global Real time Clock (RTC) IC Market

Global Real time Clock (RTC) IC Market, By Interface

• I2C

• SPI

• Others

Global Real time Clock (RTC) IC Market, By Mounting Type

• Surface Mount

• Through Hole

Global Real time Clock (RTC) IC Market, By End-use Industry

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Others

Global Real time Clock (RTC) IC Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Real time Clock (RTC) IC Market

• Microchip Technology Inc.

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Diodes Incorporated

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Theorycircuit

• Ricoh Semiconductor

• Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

• Seiko Epson Corp.

• Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

• STMicroelectronics International N.V.

• Abracon LLC

• ROHM CO., LTD

• Parallax, Inc.

• Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

• ABLIC Inc.

• Micro Crystal AG

• Renesas Electronics

• Farnell UK

