Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market – Industry Analysis & Forecast (2019 – 2026)

Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market is expected to reach USD 27.95 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Due to the increasing penetration of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market in various industries, and evolution of IoT this industry is growing.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The market for Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market tags is expected to grow at the highest CAGR forecast period. Due to a reduction in the costs, there has been a rise in the adoption of RFID tags. The Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market for passive tags is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Factors such as small size, low cost and long lifetime, passive tags are expected to gain more grip than active tags. Ultra-high frequency (UHF) RFID tags enable multiple tag reading that means the user can read more RFID tags in one go, which is not supported by LF and HF. Multiple tag reading helps in reducing error, thus facilitating efficiency in automation. UHF RFID is currently the only type of RFID to be regulated by a single global standard.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product, wafer size, working, frequency, form factor, label type, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market .

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players in the Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Are:

• Impinj

• NXP Semiconductors

• Alien Technology

• Avery Dennison

• Smatrac

• Invengo

• Checkpoint Systems

• Mojix

• GAO RFID

• Nedap

• Zebra Technologies

• GlobeRanger

• HID Global

• Applied Wireless

• CAEN RFID

• Honeywell

• Thing Magic

• Identiv

• SAG

• Omni-ID

• Vizinex RFID

• Savi Technology

• RFID Global Solution

• Confidex

• TrackX

Key Target Audience:

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms.

• Manufacturers of field devices such as sensors, controllers, actuators, relays, and valves.

• Research institutes and organizations

• Software designers and manufacturers

• System integrators

• End-user industries such as retail, logistics and supply chain, com

The scope of the Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market :

Research report categorizes the Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market based on Product, Wafer Size, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market, By Product

• Tags

• Reader

• Software

Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market, By Wafer Size

• 200mm

• 300mm

• Others

Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market, By Working

• Passive RFID

• Active RFID

Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market, By Frequency

• Low Frequency

• High Frequency

• Ultra-high Frequency

• Active Ultra-High Frequency

Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market, By End-User

• Animal Tracking/Agriculture

• Commercial

• Transportation

• Healthcare

• Logistics and Supply Chain

• Aerospace

• Défense

• Retail

• Security and Access Control

• Sports

Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market, By Form Factor

• Button

• Card

• Electronic Housing

• Implants

• Key Fob

• Label

• Paper Tickets

• Wristband

• Others

Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market, By Label Type

• Plastic

• Paper

• Metal

• Glass

• Others

Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

