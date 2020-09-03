Global Dairy Alternatives Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Source, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region

Global Dairy Alternatives Market was valued at US$ 17.3 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 45.17 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.50 % during a forecast period.Global Dairy Alternatives Market, by Region



The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dairy alternatives market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in dairy alternatives market.

Dairy alternative based food and beverages are produced from dairy-free milk, extracted from various plant based sources. They are gradually being consumed by lactose intolerant and vegan individuals. There are variety of food and beverages available in the market, produced from milk, derived from sources such as almond, soy, rice, coconut and others. Because of the low cholesterol concentration and fat content in dairy alternative, their increase in demand is increasing at a rapid pace around the globe. The global dairy alternative market is also gaining from the rising health awareness among customers.

Nevertheless, from the last few years the increasing awareness and changing lifestyle has helped the market to grow rapidly. Consumers are moreover becoming more health conscious owing to the growing incidences of gastrointestinal diseases. Due to increasing incidences of gastrointestinal diseases in the population, customers avoid dairy products, which in-turn drives the market for dairy alternatives. On the other hand, increased disposable income and rising population in emerging countries provides an opportunity to grow the segment in the forecast period.

Based on source, the almond segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Due to demand of almond-based products in the market, consumers are gaining the attention towards the products, due to various benefits they offer. Easy availability of raw material and high nutritional consumption are the some of the benefits of almond-based products in the market.

In terms of application, ice creams segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Ice-creams is the fastest-growing segment for dairy alternatives market. The increase in awareness among consumers and the demand for new varieties and alternatives, the market for dairy-free Ice-creams is expected to grow rapidly. However, the major market share is taken by ice creams in the global scenario and it is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The market in the APAC is driven by developed economic power among customers and increase in the consumption of soymilk, which is cheap and abundant in this region. Food manufacturers have been launching different soymilk Distribution Channels to meet the increasing consumer demand for healthy beverages and pasteurized soymilk as dairy alternatives and provide unique flavors of soy drinks.

Scope of Global Dairy Alternatives Market:

Global Dairy Alternatives Market, by Source:

• Soy

• Almond

• Coconut

• Rice

• Oats

• Hemp

• Others

Global Dairy Alternatives Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets

• Health Stores

• Pharmacies

Global Dairy Alternatives Market, by Application:

• Milk

• Cheese

• Yogurt

• Ice Creams

• Creamers

• Others

Global Dairy Alternatives Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Dairy Alternatives Market:

• The White waves Food Company

• The Hain Celestial Group

• Blue Diamond Grower

• Sunopta

• Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company

• Freedom Foods Group

• Eden Foods

• Nutriops S.L.

• Earths Own Food Company

• Triballat Noyal

• Valsoia S.P.A

• Dohler GmBh

• Organic Valley

• Panos Brands

