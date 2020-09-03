Global Dehydrated Vegetable Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Type, Nature, Form,Technology,End-user,Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Dehydrated Vegetable Market was valued at US$ 56.7 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 90.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.96% during a forecast period.

Based on nature, the organic segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global dehydrated vegetable market in the forecast period as growing adoption of plant-based food products and increased awareness regarding benefits of organic products among consumers across the globe. On the basic form, the powder & granules segment is projected to propel the market growth in the forecast period. In terms of technology, the air drying segments are expected to drive the global dehydrated vegetable market over the forecast period as high adoption and low capital cost in comparison to other drying technologies.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global dehydrated vegetable market is witnessing vibrant growth as rising demand for dehydrated Vegetable owing to the improved technologies being used for dehydrated vegetable production such as air drying and vacuum techniques. Growing demand for food products with longer shelf-life and seasonal products across the globe is propelling the growth of the global dehydrated vegetable market during the forecast period. The increased popularity of convenient and flavorful food products among consumers coupled with cost-efficiency is also surging market growth in a positive way. However, growing awareness regarding the dried food has high calories which can lead to weight gain is expected to hamper the global dehydrated vegetable market in the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global dehydrated vegetable market during the forecast period as hectic lifestyles of consumers coupled with increased per capita incomes in this region. The US and Canada are expected to surge the global dehydrated Vegetable market growth in the near future as the presence of key manufacturer in these countries. The Europe market is projected to generate the highest CAGR in the global dehydrated vegetable market in the forecast period as rising demand to preserve food products in this region. The Asia Pacific is estimated to fuel the global dehydrated Vegetable market growth in a positive way. Rapid urbanization and increased demand for the ready-to-eat food products in this region, which are expected to surge the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Dehydrated Vegetable Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Dehydrated Vegetable Market.

The Scope of the Report Dehydrated Vegetable Market

Global Dehydrated Vegetable Market, by Type

• Tomatoes

• Cabbage

• Beans

• Potatoes

• Onions

• Others

Global Dehydrated Vegetable Market, by Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

Global Dehydrated Vegetable Market, by Form

• Powder & Granules

• Slices & Cubes

• Minced & Chopped

• Flakes

• Others

Global Dehydrated Vegetable Market, by Technology

• Vacuum Drying

• Air Drying

• Spray Drying

• Freeze Drying

• Drum Drying

• Others

Global Dehydrated Vegetable Market, by End-user

• Food Manufacturer

• Food Service & Retail

Global Dehydrated Vegetable Market, by Distribution Channel

• Direct Sales

• Indirect Sales

Global Dehydrated Vegetable Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Dehydrated Vegetable Market

• Zhengzhou Bainafo Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

• Merck KGaA

• Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

• Kemin Industries, Inc.,

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Wiley Organics, Inc.

• Kerry Group Plc

• Naturex SA

• Hansen Holding A/S

• Cayman Chemical Company

• Galactic S.A

• Handary S.A.

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• MAYASAN Food Industries A.S.

