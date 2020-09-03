Global Egg Protein Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Flavor, End-User, Function and Region

Global Egg Protein Market was valued US$ 1.33 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The main factors driving the growth of market are rising awareness among consumers to nutritional food, favorable increase in sport game activities, and increased demand for performance nutrition and beverages. The increase in strategic marketing activities started by the foremost manufacturers to build a superior consumer base and a burgeoning demand from the developing regions provide the lucrative opportunity for the market growth during the forecast period.

The report is majorly segmented into Flavor, End-User, Function, and region. Egg protein market based on Flavor includes regular egg protein, flavored egg protein. Further, End-User includes Bakery & Confectionery, Protein & Nutritional Bars, Breakfast Cereals, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, Prepared Foods, Meat Analogs, Dressing, Sauces & Spreads, Pharmaceutical Products, Personal Care Products, and Dairy & Desserts Other. In terms of Function, Thickening, Leavening, Binding, Preservatives, Emulsifying, Crystallization, and Other.

The report covers analysis, market forecast and competitive landscape of the industry by region. Regions are segmented by North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Among all the regions, the European had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. The North American region dominated the global egg protein market.

Growing consumer focus on leading healthy & active lifestyles, maintaining a healthy diet, and regular exercise is expected to fuel growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. India is the fastest growing egg producer in the world, which would further fuel the market growth, as per the data released by International Egg Committee and World Egg Organization.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Egg Protein Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Egg Protein Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Egg Protein Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Egg Protein Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Egg Protein Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Egg Protein Market:

Global Egg Protein Market, by Flavor:

• Regular Egg Protein

• Flavored Egg Protein

Global Egg Protein Market, by End-User:

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Protein & Nutritional Bars

• Breakfast Cereals

• Functional Beverages

• Dietary Supplements

• Sports Nutrition

• Infant Nutrition

• Prepared Foods

• Meat Analogs

• Dressing, Sauces & Spreads

• Pharmaceutical Products

• Personal Care Products

• Dairy & Desserts

• Other

Global Egg Protein Market, by Function:

• Thickening

• Leavening

• Binding

• Preservatives

• Emulsifying

• Crystallization

• Other

Global Egg Protein Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Egg Protein Market:

• Hard Eight Nutrition LLC

• Optimum Nutrition Inc.

• NOW Health Group Inc.

• Naked Nutrition

• Ultimate Paleo Protein

• MRM Nutrition

• SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP

• IGRECA

• Bouwhuis Enthoven

• Eurovo Group

• Rose Acre Farms

• Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich)

• VH Group

• Dalian Hanovo Foods

• Etam Biological Polytron Technologies

• GF Ovodry

• Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd.

• Daiichi-Kasei

• Rembrandt Enterprises Inc.

