Global E-Liquid Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Base, Flavor, Product, Sales Channel, and Region

Market Definition:

E-liquid is also known as vape juice or e-juice, which is a mixture of nicotine, BASE liquid, and a flavoring agent that is used in e-cigarettes. For refreshments, several flavors are used in e-liquid, containing chocolate, mint & menthol, fruits, etc. The e-liquid flavors generally contain water, propylene glycol, flavoring agents, and nicotine.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Drivers & Restraints:

The nicotine is extracted from tobacco leaves and is superior as related to traditional tobacco. Numerous flavors used in e-liquid impart an improved mouth feel and refreshment feeling. Thanks to the lack of the burning process of tobacco as in traditional tobacco smoking, e-liquid smoking enables inhaling lower levels of toxic substances, as such, dropping the risk of lung disorders. All these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global e-liquid market during the estimated period.

Also, the rising trend of vaping and e-cigarettes has contributed to less environmental footprint compared to cigarette buds. Since e-liquids are progressively used in vaporizers and e-cigarettes, producers in the e-liquid market are capitalizing on the trend of eco-friendly vaping, which is grabbing consumer attention.

Eco-friendly vaping is an evident trend, as it removes an environmental load of disposing of massive volumes of discarded cigarette butts. As well, eco-friendly vaping diminishes the issue of deforestation and reduces the degradation caused to the environment because of the cultivation of tobacco. Vaping has delivered smokers with a significant amount of advantages as compared to traditional smoking. It has also helped smokers decrease the intake of tar and nicotine, which has led many smokers to partially or completely quitting smoking. These health benefits are triggering the demand for liquid nicotine in the e-liquid market.

Nevertheless, stringent regulations imposed by the government on too much usage of e-cigarettes are likely to hinder the growth of the global e-liquid market in the future.

Market Segmentation:

The global the e-liquid market can be segmented into base, flavor, product, sales channel, and region.

According to the sales channel, the market is separated in Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Independent Small Groceries, Online Retail.

In 2018, Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global e-liquid market. Hypermarkets combine supermarkets and discount & departmental stores, which results in bulk availability of different products under one roof. Therefore, customers choose hypermarkets for bulk purchasing of daily goods. This is expected to drive the growth of the hypermarkets channel segment in the global e-liquid market in the future.

The rising supermarket chain is driving the growth of the segment in the global e-liquid market. Supermarkets have established trust among consumers by providing convenient services and attractive offers. Also, widely held of the customers select a particular brand over others, which are generally offered by supermarkets.

Region-wise, North America held the largest revenue share in the global e-liquid market in 2018. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the estimated period. Japan and China are the main countries, driving key market growth in the Asia Pacific. Increasing numerous lung cancer cases, on account of tobacco smoking is increasing demand for e-cigarette devices, which is, in turn, driving the growth of the e-liquid market in the Asia Pacific.

According to the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), in 2018, about 67,795 new lung cancer cases were reported in India, of which 48,698 were men and 19,097 were women. Increasing occurrence of lung cancer cases thanks to tobacco smoking is unintentionally driving demand for e-cigarette devices and so, fueling the growth of the global e-liquid market.

Recent Development:

In Dec 2018, British American Tobacco Company launched new products for vaping, with the incorporation of the new Puretech blade technology. The products unveiled were Vype iSwitch and Vype iSwicth Maxx. The technology is upgraded with the use of ultra-slim stainless-steel blades for the heating of e-liquid, in place of a coil and wick, improving overall functionality.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global E-Liquid Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global E-Liquid Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global E-Liquid Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global E-Liquid Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global E-Liquid Market

Global E-Liquid Market, By Base

• PG & VG

• Vegetable Glycerin

• Propylene Glycol

Global E-Liquid Market, By Flavor

• Original Tobacco

• Mint & Menthol

• Fruits & Candy

• Chocolate

• Dessert

• Other Flavors

Global E-Liquid Market, By Product

• Pre-Filled E-Liquid

• Bottled E-Liquid

Global E-Liquid Market, By Sales Channel

• Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Independent Small Groceries

• Online Retail

Global E-Liquid Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global E-Liquid Market

• VMR Products LLC

• Mig Vapor LLC

• VaporFi, Inc.

• Black Note

• Nicopure Labs LLC

• VistaVapors, Inc.

• ZampleBox, LLC.

• Fuggin Vapor Co.

• Silver Laboratories (Basix eLiqiuids)

• Humble Juice Co.

• USA Vape Labe

• Savage Enterprises, LLC.

• Mr. Macaron Vapes Corporation

• Mt baker Vapor

• Smax Holdings LLC (Smax E-Liquids)

• BSMW Ltd.

• VapeWild

• Molecule Labs, Inc.

• Vapor Labs

• Dynamic Creations

