Global Energy Drinks Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Product, Type, Target Consumers, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Energy Drinks Market was valued at US$ 55.7 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 80.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.66% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Energy Drinks Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Energy Drinks Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on product, organic segment is expected to drive the energy drinks market growth in the forecast period as growing prevalence of diabetes. Natural segment is expected to generate highest CAGR in the energy drinks market during the forecast period. On the basis of type, alcoholic segment is expected to boost the global energy drinks market growth in the forecast period as rapid urbanization and increased influence of western lifestyle among consumers across the globe. Non-alcoholic segment is estimated to generate highest CAGR in the global energy drinks market owing rise in awareness regarding health among consumers globally.

Growing popularity of sports and sport drinks among consumers is booming the demand for the energy drinks across the globe. The trend of picking up energy drinks for a jolt of energy, which is expected to fuel the energy drinks market growth during the forecast period. Increased living standards of consumers coupled with increasing disposable income of consumers. Growing concerns regarding health among population is surging the global energy drinks market growth in a positive way. Energy Drinks Market is witnessing vibrant growth as these drinks are marketed as a healthier alternative to carbonated beverages especially for health-conscious people.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global energy drinks market during the forecast period. Growing consumption of energy drinks among youth in this region is driving the global energy drinks market growth in a positive way. India and China fuelling the energy drinks market growth in this region as increased living standards of the consumers coupled with increasing disposable incomes. The rising popularity of sports and premium brand, which are expected to propel the global energy drinks market growth during the forecast period. North America is estimated to generate highest CAGR in the global energy drinks market in the forecast period as increased consumption of energy drinks in this region. In addition, rapid urbanization coupled with developed economy which is surging the energy drinks market growth in this region.

Scope of the Report Energy Drinks Market

Global Energy Drinks Market, by Product

• Non-organic

• Organic

• Natural

Global Energy Drinks Market, by Type

• Alcoholic

• Non-Alcoholic

Global Energy Drinks Market, by Target Consumers

• Teenagers

• Adults

• Geriatric Population

Global Energy Drinks Market, by Distribution Channel

• On-trade

• Off-trade & Direct Selling

Global Energy Drinks Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Energy Drinks Market

• Red Bull GmbH

• PepsiCo. Inc.

• Monster Energy

• Rockstar, Inc.

• Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

• Amway Global (Xs Energy)

• Coco Cola Company

• Hansen Natural Corp.

• GNC Holdings Inc.

• ABBOTT NUTRITION INC

• DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP INC

• GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

• PACIFICHEALTH LABORATORIES INC

• Nestle SA

• SUNTORY HOLDINGS LT

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Energy Drinks Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Energy Drinks Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Energy Drinks Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Energy Drinks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Energy Drinks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Energy Drinks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Energy Drinks Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Energy Drinks by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Energy Drinks Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Energy Drinks Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Energy Drinks Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

