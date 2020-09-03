Global Fish Farming Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Environment , Fish Type, and Region

Global Fish Farming Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 398.4 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



The world fish trade to hit an all-time high over the period, supported by economic recovery across the world. As well as demand in population for fish such as salmon, according to the UN food & agricultural organization. Fish has been the highest traded food commodity, supported by the growth in the fish farming market, which has been the fastest growing food production sector over the past few years and also during the forecast period. For an instant, said by the organization global fish farming production is expected the 100 Mn tonnes mark for the first time in 2025 and to reach 102 Mn tonnes by 2026. At the same time, the growth in fish farming is projected to bring further challenges to the industries that are affected by problems such as disease and pests.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.Increase in consumption of fishes as a cultural tradition and growing demand in increased population, rise in awareness regarding health benefits of fish consumption, and rise in demand for fish oil across various industries are projected to boost the growth of the global fish farming market. Furthermore, water pollution and change in climatic conditions across the world hinders the aquatic ecosystems, which is the biggest challenge for market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements to check the quality of fish feed and growing awareness regarding the application of fishes for manufacturing of by-products such as fish albumin, glue, and pearl essence are projected to create profitable opportunities during the forecast period.

According to the environment, the market is categorized into freshwater, marine water, and brackish water. Freshwater was the dominating segment in the global market in 2017, on account of promotion of freshwater fish farming by various governments in countries such as China, Bangladesh, and Thailand. And it is expected to continue during the forecast period. For instance, in Bangladesh, the fisheries policy adopted in 1998 included a policy for freshwater fish farming to progress freshwater fish cultivation in the country, thus driving the growth of the market.

Among the regions, The market in Asia-Pacific region held the highest share in 2017, contributing about two-thirds of the total market, and it is expected to continue during the forecast period, due to rise in demand of seafood in the country and growing inclination of government and private sectors to prepare national fisheries development plan to increase fish farming. Furthermore, the region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.8% throughout the forecast period. The report also includes analysis of the market in the other regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The fish farming market report contains in-depth analysis of major drivers, opportunities, challenges, industry trends and their impact on the market. The fish farming market report also provides data about the company and its strategy. This research report also adds a snapshot of key competition, market trends during the forecast period, expected growth rates and the primary factors driving and impacting growth market data. This information will be beneficial or helpful to the decision makers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global fish farming market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global fish farming market.

Scope of Global Fish Farming Market:

Global Fish Farming Market, By Environment:

• Freshwater

• Marine Water

• Brackish Water

Global Fish Farming Market, By Fish Type:

• Fin Fish

o Pompano

o Snappers

o Groupers

o Salmon

o Milkfish

o Tuna

o Tilapia

o Sea Bream

o Seabass

o other

• Others

o Carps

o Mackerels

o Sea Bream

o Trout

Global Fish Farming Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Alpha Group Ltd.

• Fish farming Technologies Asia Limited

• Cermaq Group AS

• Cooke Aquaculture

• Leroy Seafood Group ASA

• Marine Harvest ASA

• Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.

• P/F Bakkafrost

• Tassal Group Limited

• Thai Union Group PLC.

• Nireus Aquaculture S.A.

• Blue Ridge Aquaculture

• The Waterbase Limited

• Zeal Aqua

• Selonda Aquaculture S.A.

• Carter & Sons Ltd

• NSF Certification UK Ltd

