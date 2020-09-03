Global Fish Oil Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Source Type, Application, and Region

Global Fish Oil Market was valued at US$ 2.7 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.27 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9% during a forecast period.



Global Fish Oil Market, by RegionBased on the source type, anchovy segment is expected to lead the market growth during the forecast period owing to rising popularity of anchovy as a supplementary food across the globe. Anchovy helps to improve health of heart and brain is boosting the fish oil market. On the basis of application, the aquaculture segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Rising aquaculture production in emerging economies such as India and China is propelling the market growth.

Major driving factors of the market are rising consciousness regarding health and increasing chronic, heart and brain disease. Fish oil usage is increased in cosmetic products is another driving factor in the market. Growing aquaculture activities is expected to propel the market growth across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, the cardiovascular disease takes lives more than 17.9 million people every year. Of these deaths, around 85% of death caused by a heart attack. This is boosting the market growth of fish oil owing to it has benefits to reduce heart diseases. The report provides an in-detail list of drivers and restraints in the market. Additionally, provides expected opportunities and emerging key trends.

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to rising aquaculture sector in this region. Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of fish oil is driving the market growth in this region. Rising chronic disease is fuelling the market growth. North America is also expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period owing to growing R&D in the pharmaceutical industry.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player's studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Fish Oil Market are

The Scope of the Report for Fish Oil Market

Global Fish Oil Market, by Source Type

• Mackerel

• Sardines

• Cod

• Anchovy

• Herring

• Menhaden

• Others

Global Fish Oil Market, by Application

• Pharmaceuticals

• Supplements & Functional Food

• Aquaculture

• Animal Nutrition & Pet Food

• Others

Global Fish Oil Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Fish Oil Market

• FF Skagen A/S

• FMC Corporation

• Marvesa Holding N.V.

• Colpex international

• Copeinca AS

• Corpesca SA

• Omega Protein Corporation

• Pesquera Diamante S.A

• Pesquera Exalmar

• TASA

• TripleNine

• GC Rieber Oils

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Fish Oil Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-fish-oil-market/23589/

