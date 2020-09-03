Global E-commerce Logistics Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Operational Area, Application and Region.

Market Scenario

Global E-commerce Logistics Market accounted for US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period, to account for nearby US$ XX Bn in 2027. In the past years, the E-commerce Logistics Market has grown at a remarkable rate and is projected to showcase a lucrative growth over the upcoming years.

Market Definition:

E-Commerce logistics is a set of cooperative technologies & communication computing that helps to transform logistical processes to be consumer centric by sharing data, knowledge and information with supply chain partners. The ultimate goal of e-commerce logistic is to deliver right product in right quantities at right place and to the right customer.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global E-commerce Logistics Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. Logistics has become an essential component of an E-commerce business as it is accountable for planning, control and flow of products from the point of origin to end-user. The proliferation of the e-commerce segment and consequent increase in cross-border e-commerce trading activities has been one of the major factors fueling e-commerce logistics market globally.

The upsurge in cross-border e-commerce trading activities is majorly on account of trade liberalization. Therefore, rises in both intra-regional and cross-border trades are collectively contributing to the growth of the global market for e-commerce logistics. Developing digital habits of users and increased Internet penetration, especially in emerging countries is assumed to influence the overall market growth as it will augment demand for foreign goods in these countries.

Market Trends:

Technological advancement in E-commerce logistics is one of the major trends that will contribute to e-commerce logistics market growth. Technological advancements like blockchain technology play an important role in revolutionizing e-commerce logistics because it helps in providing reliable tracking information to the clients. This technology offers efficient and cost-saving business operations for e-commerce logistics companies. Also, advances in printed electronics technology are the creation of e-commerce logistics more economical.

Global E-commerce Logistics Market, By Region

Market Segmentation:

The report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the E-commerce Logistics Market size. Based on application, the Transportation segment is expected to account for the largest XX% market share by 2027. Investments made by the government are for the development of road structure and to ensure proper connectivity between rural and urban areas is instrumental in driving transportation by roadways. Moreover, benefits offered in terms of accessibility, reliability, the flexibility of operations, and service makes highway a preferred mode of transport.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific play important roles in, with a market size of US$ XX Mn in 2019 and will be US$ XX Mn in 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. This is because of the increasing population in APAC. The growth of the e-commerce industry in economies such as India, China, and Japan is one of the primary factors that will drive the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape:

Players in the Global E-commerce Logistics Market are more focused on enhancing their product and service offerings through various strategic approaches. FedEx is headquartered in the U.S and operates under many business segments, namely FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services. The company offers integrated solutions designed to streamline and support online businesses.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global E-commerce Logistics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global E-commerce Logistics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global E-commerce Logistics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global E-commerce Logistics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global E-commerce Logistics Market

Global E-Commerce Logistics Market, By Operational Area

• Domestic

• International

Global E-commerce Logistics Market, By Application

• IT services

• Management of fulfillment operations

• Performing supply chain network analysis and design

• Transportation

• Warehousing

Global E-commerce Logistics Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global E-commerce Logistics Market

• Deutsche Post AG

• DHL International GmbH

• FedEx Corporation

• SF Express Co., Ltd.

• Amazon.com, Inc.

• United Parcel Service, Inc.

• Clipper Logistics Plc.

• CEVA Logistics

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

• Kerry Logistics Network Limited

• Nippon Express Co., Ltd

• Aramex

• FedEx

