Global Edge Computing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component, Application, Organization Size, Vertical and by Geography

Global Edge Computing Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 3.16 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Global Edge Computing Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and microenvironmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the global edge computing market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

The global edge computing based on the component the market has been categorized into hardware, services, platform, and solutions. Based on Application the market has been segmented into location services, analytics, data caching, smart cities, environmental monitoring, optimized local content, augmented reality, and optimized local content among others. Organization size segment has been categorized into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on Edge computing market has been categorized into telecommunication & IT, healthcare, government & public, retail, media & entertainment, transportation, energy & utilities, and manufacturing among others.

Geographically, the Global Edge Computing has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to hold of the largest market share for Edge Computing Market among other regions in 2016. The Asia-pacific market is anticipated to experience the swift growth over the forecast period this is majorly due to the rapid technological advancements and the government initiations have taken up by many developing countries in this regions.

Global Edge Computing Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/3405

The swift growth in the cloud infrastructure and rapid growth in the number of intelligent applications are anticipated to propel the market growth.

The technological advancements taking place & the rapid growth in the cloud infrastructure and a growing number of smart applications is another reason that is driving the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The wide range of applications in various industries is creating opportunities across a wide range of industries and vertical segments.

• Manufacturing

• Transportation

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Telecom & IT

• Government & Public

• Energy & Utilities

• Retail

• Others

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends is incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for this market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies is profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Global Edge Computing Market analysis and segmentation with respect to Component, Application, organization size, vertical and geography.

• Global Edge Computing Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2024

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used to forecast and estimate the Global Edge Computing Market was done by collecting data about key vendor revenues via secondary research, which includes databases & directories (Bloomberg BusinessWeek, D&B Hoovers, and Factiva). Vendor offerings have also been considered in order to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up approach was employed to estimate at the overall market size of the Global Edge Computing Market, which was derived by collecting the revenues of the key players in the market. After estimating the overall market size, the market was categorized into several segments and sub-segments, which were then verified via primary research by conducting extensive interviews with senior, such as Vice Presidents (VPs), Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), directors, and executives of Global Edge Computing Market globally.

Scope of Global Edge Computing Market

Global Edge Computing Market, by Component:

• Service

• Solutions

• Hardware

• Platform

Global Edge Computing Market, by Application:

• Smart Cities

• Analytics

• Location Services

• Data Caching

• Augmented Reality

• Optimized Local Content

• Environmental Monitoring

• Others

Global Edge Computing Market, by Organization Size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Edge Computing Market, by Vertical:

• Manufacturing

• Transportation

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Telecom & IT

• Government & Public

• Energy & Utilities

• Retail

• Others

Global Edge Computing Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

key players analyzed in the Report:

• Huawei

• Vasona Networks

• Foghorn Systems

• Cisco Systems

• Dell

• Machineshop

• Nokia Networks

• Sixsq

• Saguna Networks

• Aricent

• Adilink Technology

• Juniper Networks, Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• SixSq Sàrl (Switzerland), FogHorn Systems

• MachineShop Inc.

• Vapor IO (US)

• Xiotech Corporation

• Mirror Image

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Google Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Intel Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

Global Edge Computing Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/3405

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business