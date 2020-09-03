China Pharmaceutical Inks Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027 – By Type, Pharmaceutical Type and Applications.

China Pharmaceutical Inks Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at 11.1% CAGR during a forecast period.

Pharmaceutical inks are defined as an ingestible form of inks that are used on pharmaceuticals to designate vital information about the drug such as name and ingredients manufacturing location, and expiry date on pharmaceuticals. They are also used to print designs, logos, and colors on medicines. Additionally, these inks are used in interior and exterior packaging of medicines.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Pharmaceutical Inks with the reasons given for variants in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Profitable growth of the packaging industry in current years will act as a driving factor for the China Pharmaceutical inks market growth. The product is widely used in this region for printing on Pharmaceutical materials. Rise in flexible packaging industry due to their versatility to be used in pharmaceutical products for packaging will have a positive impact on product market growth in the forecasted period. Rapidly increasing awareness about health in China is boosting the Pharmaceutical inks Market.

Growing number of people in china are responsible for the amplification of Pharmaceutical inks Market via increasing consumption of medicines. Furthermore, they are employed in interior packaging and exterior packaging of medicines. Thus, the consumption of pharmaceutical inks is expected to increase along with the rise in consumption of pharmaceuticals. The partnerships between Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Pharmaceutical Ink Manufacturers in China, will be drive Pharmaceutical Ink market during forecast period.

The report on China Pharmaceutical Inks Market covers segments such as By Type, Pharmaceutical Type, Applications and Region. The Type segment includes Water-based, Solvent-based, Edible Inks and Others. Among the Type, the solvent-based segment register for noticeable share of the China Pharmaceutical Inks Market, due to, these inks are low cost and efficient to print. The Pharmaceutical Type segment is further sub-segmented into Solids, Semi-solids and Liquids. Among the Pharmaceutical Type, the liquids segment holds key share of the market, due to liquid pharmaceuticals require large amount of pharmaceutical inks for the application on larger surface area of their packaging.

In terms of Applications, is segmented by Capsules, Interior Packaging and Exterior Packaging. Among the Applications, the exterior packaging segment creates dominant share of the market, because of the wide range of information that needs to be printed.

Key players operating in the China Pharmaceutical Inks Market are Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd., Videojet Technologies Inc., Markem-Imaje, Sun Chemicals, Koel Colours Pvt. Ltd., DIC Group, Sensient Technologies, Colorcon, Fuzhou Obooc Technology, Nazdar Company, Independent Ink, Fujian AoBoZi Technology Co., Ltd., and Wuhan Willita Industrial Co., Ltd. Key manufacturers are emphasized on research and development (R&D Expenses: approximate 5000-8000 Million/year) in order to manufacture pharmaceutical inks using various printing technologies. In China, single key player will produce approximately 500-600 kg Pharmaceutical Ink per year, therefore China is leading the Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Inks Market, and they will be maintain their consistent during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the China Pharmaceutical Inks Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Vehicle.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Vehicle on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding China Pharmaceutical Inks Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the China Pharmaceutical Inks Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Pharmaceutical Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the China Pharmaceutical Inks Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the China Pharmaceutical Inks Market

Pharmaceutical Inks Market, By Type

• Water-based

• Solvent-based

• Edible Inks

• Others

Pharmaceutical Inks Market, By Pharmaceutical Type

• Solids

• Semi-solids

• Liquids

Pharmaceutical Inks Market, By Applications

• Capsules

• Interior Packaging

• Exterior Packaging

Key players operating in the China Pharmaceutical Inks Market

• Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Videojet Technologies Inc.

• Markem-Imaje

• Sun Chemicals

• Koel Colours Pvt. Ltd.

• DIC Group

• Sensient Technologies

• Colorcon

• Fuzhou Obooc Technology

• Nazdar Company

• Independent Ink

• Fujian AoBoZi Technology Co., Ltd.

• Wuhan Willita Industrial Co., Ltd.

