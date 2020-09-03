Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Market– Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Application and by Geography

Electoactive Polymers (EAPs) Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 3.74 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %

Increasing usage of touchscreen smartphones is augmenting the electroactive polymer market. Continuous reduction in the price of these devices, making them more affordable and economically feasible for the end-users belonging to the middle class. This development in the need for touchscreen smartphones will contribute to the growth of the global electroactive polymer market.

Electroactive polymers based on type market has been segmented into conductive plastics, inherently conductive polymers and inherently dissipative polymers. The inherently conductive polymers market is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth during the forecast period.

Inherently conductive polymers (ICPs) are sub-segmented into polythiophenes, polyanilines, polyacetylenes, polyphenylene vinylenes (PPV), polyfluorenes, polyphenylene sulfides, polynaphthalenes and others. Large demand for inherently conductive polymers in robotics, artificial muscles, actuators & sensors in the medical, energy harvesting and electrical & electronics industries is expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Electroactive polymers market based on application is segmented into electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection, electromagnetic interference (EMI), shielding, actuators, capacitors, batteries, sensors and others. The actuator application segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market for electroactive polymers during the forecast period. Due to large use of electroactive polymers in actuator applications owing to its high operational efficiency over conventional materials.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for electroactive polymers and is projected to grow at the high CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to presence of major players of electroactive polymers in this region and growing demand for electronic applications from countries like China, South Korea, Japan and India.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Electroactive Polymers market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Electroactive Polymers market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Electroactive Polymers market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Electroactive Polymers market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report

Electroactive Polymers Market, by Type:

• Conductive Plastics

o ESD/EMI Compounds

o Antistatic Additives

o Carbon/Metal Fibers

o Carbon Nanotubes

o Others

• Inherently Conductive Polymers (ICPs)

o Polythiophenes

o Polyanilines

o Polyacetylenes

o Polyphenylene Vinylenes (PPV)

o Polyfluorenes

o Polyphenylene Sulfides

o Polynaphthalenes

o Others

• Inherently Dissipative Polymers (IDPs)

Electroactive Polymers Market, by Application:

• Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Protection

• Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding

• Actuators

• Capacitors

• Batteries

• Sensors

• Others

Electroactive Polymers Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in Electroactive Polymers Market:

• Solvay (Belgium)

• 3M (US)

• Parker Hannifin (US)

• AGFA-Gevaert (Belgium)

• Merck (US)

• Lubrizol (US)

• Novasentis (US)

• Polyone (US)

• Premix (US)

• Heraeus (Germany)

