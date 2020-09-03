India Fumigation Products Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2027): By Type, Component, Application, and Region

Fumigation Products Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of 6.3% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Fumigation can help to eliminate bacteria, fungi, nematodes, weeds, and other hard-to-remove pests. Fumigant products are necessary to protect food throughout the entire supply chain on the farm, in transportation and storage, during distribution and manufacturing of food. The India Fumigation Products Market has witnessed considerable growth in recent years because of rapid investments in technology, research and development, many new varieties of products are being developed with less toxicity and more efficiency.

Fumigation Products Market Drivers and Restrains

The India Fumigation Products Market has become more competitive and price-sensitive owing to the high potential and steady growth of the Fumigation Products. In India, the growth of the Fumigation Products market is driven by its increase in demand from agriculture-based states, total grain production in India came to 275 million tons (MT) in 2018. Furthermore, the weather change across the India particularly in West, South, East and Central India have a humid continental climate is also a major factor for an increase in demand for Fumigation Products and services. But, upsurge in concerns regarding the levels of toxicity in pesticides and the resultant health issues that arise by reason of over use of toxic pesticides obstruct the Fumigation market growth to a certain extent. Customers, particularly in the agricultural sector and food industry, are focused on the way to opting for Fumigation with low toxic levels, due to their associated adverse effects on health. With increasing agricultural yield, the mandate for fumigants has been witnessing an upward trend during the years. The Agriculture and Food Organization of the United Nations has expected that agricultural productivity is likely to increase by 65% by 2030, in order to meet the growing ultimatum for food. The production of cereals is projected to reach XX million metric ton by 2030. But, the expected demand for agricultural crops is around XX million metric ton by 2030. Therefore, the demand for storage technologies, agricultural warehouses, and associated products, like fumigants, is anticipated to increase in the long run. In storerooms, pests damage most of the crops and the use of fumigants reduce the loss of agricultural products.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Fumigation Products Market Segmentation Analysis

In terms of various product types, the phosphine segment is accounted for the largest share in 2018. The phosphine segment is mainly driven by some factors such as phosphine based fumigants are easily available, easy to handle, and comparatively less harmful in nature than other fumigants, particularly methyl bromide. It is also coupled with the growing awareness about its good penetration ability, availability, and is popular for its reliability to control pests in warehouses. Moreover, the chloropicrin segment, on the basis of product type, accounted for the second-largest share in 2018, because of multifunctional nature in controlling various pests such as insects, bacteria, nematodes, weed seeds, and soil-borne fungus diseases. The granary application of the India Fumigation Products Market holds the largest share, thanks to the increasing application of agricultural fumigants in food stock warehouses. Furthermore, on the basis of product type, Methyl Bromide has been restricted by many regions because it can deplete the atmosphere’s ozone layer. In terms of Application the India Fumigation Products Market is segmented into three types such as Residential, Agriculture, Warehouses/ Storage and Others. The Agriculture segment is accounted for the largest share in 2018.

Canada is one of the major suppliers of pulse crops to India, with more than 80 % of the lentils in Saskatchewan and 50 % of the peas exported there. India necessitates that all pulse shipments be treated with a methyl bromide prior to export. But Methyl bromide is not used in Canada since it is not effective in cold weather. Currently, an increased inspection fee (nearly US$ 12/MT) for un-fumigated imports instead of methyl bromide fumigation

A few local key players in India are Pigeon Control India, Ultra Pest Solution Pvt. Ltd., Deluxe Logistics & Packaging, Vighnahar Enterprises, Logicare Packaging Pvt Ltd., A & B Pest Control, Nation Techno Pest Control, Rentokil Initial plc and Indo Gulf Pest Control Private Limited. In which Nation Techno Pest Control services stop the spread of pests and reduce the risk of damage to your goods including the treatment of cargoes loaded into sea-going vessels, barges and containers.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of India Fumigation Products Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Fumigation Products Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Fumigation Products Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Fumigation Products Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Fumigation Products Market make the report investor’s guide.

