Global Aluminium Caps and Closures Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product Type, by End Use,by Application and by Region.

Global Aluminium Caps and Closures Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of more than XX % during a forecast period.

An increase in the number of bars and restaurants have remarkably headed to the soaring consumption of beer which acts as a driver for the production of metal caps and closures. Growth in demand for convenience, concerns about product safety and security is expected to drive the growth in the global aluminium caps and closures market.

Progression in international trade of food & beverage has highly raise the demand for effective packaging solutions like metal caps and closures. Rise in demand for liquid medicines is a key factor, which is leading to the progress of the metal caps and closures market. An increase in usage of child-resistant and tamper evident metal caps and closures has increased vast popularity in the market which has encouraged the key players to produce superior quality metal caps and closures.

Roll-on pilfer-proof caps segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Roll-on pilfer-proof caps are tamper-evident and thus invention many applications in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. They are a reliable option for the packaging of spirits, wine and sparkling beverages. The other benefit related with roll-on pilfer-proof caps is that, they are a cost-effective packaging solution relative to cork and also afford more room for logos, graphics and other design elements.

The Beverage segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector during the forecast period. Aluminium closures are used in an extnsive range in the packaging of alcoholic beverages like wine, vodka and spirits bottles. Aluminium closures contribute the first level of protection against the rise in counterfeiting problems for spirits, premium olive oil and bottled water. The progress of the parent industry are expected to drive the demand for aluminium caps & closures.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific aluminium caps & closures market is projected to grow at the XX % rate of CAGR during forecast period. Rapid commercialization, increase in demand for packaged goods, the economic conditions, government budgets, the number of standards in building codes, positive demographic outlook, growth in population & increase in per capita income are some of the prominent factors behindt the growth of the global aluminium caps and closures market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Aluminium Caps and Closures Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Aluminium Caps and Closures Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Aluminium Caps and Closures Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Aluminium Caps and Closures Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Aluminium Caps and Closures Market

Global Aluminium Caps and Closures Market By Product Type:

• Roll-on pilfer-proof Caps

• Easy-open Can Ends

• Non-refillable Closures

Global Aluminium Caps & Closures Market By End Use:

• Beverages

• Food

• Home & personal Care

• Pharmaceutical

Global Aluminium Caps & Closures Market By Application:

• Oral Solid

• Oral Liquid

• Parenteral

• Lotion

• Ophthalmic drugs

• Others

Global Aluminium Caps & Closures Market By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Player analysed in the Global Aluminium Caps and Closures Market:

• Crown Holding

• Silgan Holdings

• Amcor

• Guala Closures

• Closure Systems International

• Alcopack Group

• Herti JSC

• Torrent Closures

• Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd

• Federfin Tech S.R.L

