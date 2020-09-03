United States Fumigation Products Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2027): By Type, Component, Application, and Region

Fumigation Products Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Fumigant products are necessary to protect our food throughout the entire supply chain on the farm, in transportation and storage, during distribution and manufacturing food. Fumigation can help to eliminate bacteria, fungi, nematodes, weeds, and other hard-to-remove pests. The United States Fumigation Products Market has witnessed considerable growth in recent years because of rapid investments in technology and R and D, many new varieties of products are being developed with less toxicity and more efficiency.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Fumigation Products Market Drivers and Restrains

The United States Fumigation Products Market has become more competitive and price-sensitive owing to the high potential and steady growth of the Fumigation Products. In United States, the growth of the Fumigation Products market is driven by its increase in demand from agriculture-based states, total grain production in U.S. came to 445.9 million metric tons in 2018. Furthermore, the weather change across the U.S. particularly in Great Lakes, northern Midwest, and New England states have a humid continental climate, which is also a major factor for an increase in demand for Fumigation Products and services. But, upsurge in concerns regarding the levels of toxicity in pesticides and the resultant health issues that arise by reason of over use of toxic pesticides obstruct the Fumigation market growth to a certain extent. Customers, particularly in the agricultural sector and food industry, are focused on the way to opting for pesticides with low toxic levels, due to their associated adverse effects on health. With increasing agricultural yield, the mandate for fumigants has been witnessing an upward trend during the years. The Agriculture and Food Organization of the United Nations has expected that agricultural productivity is likely to increase by 65% by 2030, in order to meet the growing ultimatum for food. The production of cereals is projected to reach XX million metric ton by 2030. But, the expected demand for agricultural crops is around XX million metric ton by 2030. Therefore, the demand for storage technologies, agricultural warehouses, and associated products, like fumigants, is anticipated to increase in the long run. In storerooms, pests damage most of the crops and the use of fumigants reduce the loss of agricultural products.

Fumigation Products Market Segmentation Analysis

In terms of various product types, the phosphine segment is accounted for the largest share in 2018. The phosphine segment is mainly driven by some factors such as phosphine based fumigants are easily available, easy to handle, and comparatively less harmful in nature than other fumigants, particularly methyl bromide. It is also coupled with the growing awareness about its good penetration ability, availability, and is popular for its reliability to control pests in warehouses. Moreover, the chloropicrin segment, on the basis of product type, accounted for the second-largest share in 2018, because of multifunctional nature in controlling various pests such as insects, bacteria, nematodes, weed seeds, and soil-borne fungus diseases. The granary application of the United States Fumigation Products Market holds the largest share, thanks to the increasing application of agricultural fumigants in food stock warehouses in the Kansas and North Dakota regions. In terms of Application the United States Fumigation Products Market is segmented into three types such as Residential, Agriculture, Warehouses/ Storage and Others. The Agriculture segment is accounted for the largest share in 2018.

Among all the regions, the Kansas and North Dakota had the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, by reasons of over 180 authorized products available in major countries and 70% to 80% of total production in the US, with the major amounts of grains produced in Kansas (10.8 million tons) and North Dakota (9.8 million tons). The major commodities consuming fumigants for both soil and storage application in the region are corn, rice, barley, wheat, strawberry, potato, tomato, cabbage, etc. The major fumigants in the United States market are sulfuryl fluoride, aluminum phosphide, chloropicrin, ethylene oxide, etc. More than 90 fumigant products are registered in Canada and are manufactured by 27 companies. A few local key players in U.S. are D.A. Marine Fumigation, SGS’s fumigation services, Research Fumigation, The Industrial Fumigation Co., Calavo Grower’s Inc., Hawaii Operations, Hawaii Sweet A, Food Protection Services, United Phosphorus Inc Presto X (Global CFS) and Central States Fumigation & Services. In which SGS’s fumigation services stop the spread of pests and reduce the risk of damage to your goods including the treatment of cargoes loaded into sea-going vessels, barges and containers.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of United States Fumigation Products Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Fumigation Products Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Fumigation Products Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Fumigation Products Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Fumigation Products Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the United States Fumigation Products Market

Fumigation Products Market, by Product

• 1,3 Dichloropropene

• Chloropicrin

• Dimethyl Disulfide

• Methyl Bromide

• Metam Potassium

• Metam Sodium

• Phosphine

• Others

Fumigation Products Market, by Application

• Residential

• Agriculture

• Warehouses/ Storage

• Others

Fumigation Products Market, by Type

• Gas

• Solid

• Liquid

Fumigation Products Market, Major Players

• D.A. Marine Fumigation

• Research Fumigation

• The Industrial Fumigation Co.

• Calavo Grower’s Inc.

• Hawaii Operations

• Food Protection Services

• Presto X (Global CFS)

• Central States Fumigation & Services.

• Rentokil Initial plc

• Solvay S.A.

• Detia Degesch GmbH

• Royal Agro Organic Pvt. Ltd.

• UPI-USA

• National Fumigants

• Corteva Agriscience

• JAFFER Group of Companies

• AMVAC Chemical Corporation

• B.V. Fumigation Services

• Rentokil Initial plc.

• Flick Anticimex

• Presto-X

• Western Fumigation

• Alpha Fumigation Services Ltd.

• BASF

• Syngenta

• ADAMA

