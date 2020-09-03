Global Cyclopentane Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Function, Application, and Region.

Global cyclopentane market was valued US$ 238.50 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.

The rise in production of freezers & refrigerators, increasing demand for construction application, rising need of reduce emission of carbon dioxide, growing demand for resins for the production of coating and adhesives, growing the usage of cyclopentane as blowing agent & refrigerant, and increasing preference for environment friendly insulation material will boost the cyclopentane market in forecast period.

Cyclopentane market is segmented into function, application, and region. Based on application, cyclopentane market is segmented into residential refrigerators, commercial refrigerators, heater, chemical solvent, and others. Residential refrigerators is estimated to hold XX% share of the cyclopentane market in forecast period due to usage of existing blowing agent is estimated to phase out by 2030s and rising demand for residential refrigerators. On basis of function, cyclopentane market is segmented by blowing agent & refrigerant, solvent & reagent, and others. Blowing agent & refrigerant will boost the cyclopentane market in forecast period due to lack of availability.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the XX% market share of cyclopentane in forecast period due to rising demand from residential refrigerators and construction applications and low cost & easily row materials are available.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cyclopentane Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Cyclopentane Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Cyclopentane Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cyclopentane Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Report Global Cyclopentane Market:

Global Cyclopentane Market, by Function:

• Blowing agent & refrigerant

• Solvent & reagent

• Others

Global Cyclopentane Market, by Application:

• Residential refrigerators

• Commercial refrigerators

• Heater

• Chemical Solvent

• Others

Global Cyclopentane Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Cyclopentane Market:

• Hatermann

• Chevron Phillips

• HPL

• Pure Chem

• YNCC

• South Hampton resources

• INEOS

• LG Chememecial

• BEACT

• Maruzen Petrochemical

• Meilong Cyclopentane Chemical

• Puyanga Lianzhong Industrial Chemical

• Jilin Beihua Fine Chemical

• Liancheng Chemical

• Ltd.

• DYMATIC Chemicals Inc.

• Liaoning Yufeng Chemical Co.

• SK Global Chemical

• Teracora Resources

• Merck & Co. Ltd

• Haldia Petrochemicals Limited

• ZEON Corporation

• Exxon Mobil Corporatio

• South Hampton Resources

• HCS Group

