Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Chemical Type, by Base Material, by End-use Industry and by Geography

Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market was valued USD 11.93 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

Depending on extreme temperatures, corrosive environment or abrasive conditions, the surface of the material may get damaged critically. Chemical surface functions to enhance the adhesion property of the work piece that is to be coated. The treatment is widely used in coatings industry for all types of material. These factor has driven the chemical surface treatment market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Chemical surface treatment market based on type is segmented into cleaners, plating chemicals, conversion coatings and others. Plating chemicals segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market growth attributed to the large use of plating chemicals in end-use industries such as transportation, industrial machinery and construction.

Cleaning chemicals segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Plastics segment based on base material is expected to dominate the chemical surface treatments market during the forecast period owing to large use of plastics in various end-use industries such as transportation and construction.

Transportation segment is foreseen to hold significant share in the chemical surface treatment market attributed to the increased use of these chemicals in surface treatments of shock absorbers, heat sinks, gears, cylinders, and capacitors.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for chemical surface treatments during the forecast period. Growth in Asia Pacific region is due to large industrial base and augmented demand for automobiles.

Scope of the Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market

Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market, by Chemical Type:

• Cleaners

• Plating Chemicals

• Conversion Coatings

• Others

Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market, by Base Material:

• Metals

• Plastics

• Others

Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market, by End-use Industry:

• Transportation

• Construction

• General Industry

• Industrial Machinery

• Others

Global Chemical Surface Treatments Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operating in the Global Chemical Surface Treatment Market:

• Platform Specialty Products Corporation (US)

• NOF Corporation (Japan)

• Atotech Deutschland GmbH (Germany)

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

• Chemetall, Inc. (Germany)

• Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• PPG Industries, Inc. (US)

• Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. (Japan)

• DOW (US)

• Elementis (UK)

