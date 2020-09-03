Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market (AMS): Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Purity, Application and Region.

Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market (AMS) was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The major drivers of using alpha-methylstyrene includes in acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) resins that account for approximately one-third of the demand. The alpha-methylstyrene market is composed of growth on account of increasing disposable income all over the globe. The major factor driving the growth of the overall market includes a constant increase in disposable income across the world. The market has experienced a significant rise in the adoption of alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) as there is a very small investment cost associated with it as compared to the customary machines.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Additionally, the alpha-methylstyrene market is expected to find new opportunities related to coatings and paints. The alpha-methylstyrene can grow as the more plasticizers, low molecular weighted, coatings, waxes and adhesives are in demand. Also, the adhesives market is witnessing healthy growth, further enhancing the prospects of the alpha-methylstyrene market. However, the alpha-methylstyrene market is an incompatibility with strong oxidising agents such as mercury, copper and alkaline pesticides is a major restraint for the market growth.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin segment is dominated by the global market in 2017 because of the high glass transition temperatures and high heat distortion of AMS. ABS (acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene) market is rising at a CAGR of around 4.5% owing to its application in automotive and protective equipment that has increased product usage. Additional, its production output will rise with processes like the involvement of dehydrogenation in FSU. These factors are expected to propel the alpha-methylstyrene market.

North America market held the largest share of the global market in 2017 and is projected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for the product in the production of waxes. The USA is expected to contribute a major share to the regional market because of advanced R&D capabilities and extensive use of the product in the production of adhesives and coatings. The Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing regional alpha-methylstyrene market during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of the product in ABS resin production. China was the leading market in the region in 2017 by reason of the increasing application of the product in plasticizers and automobiles.

Recent Developments in the alpha-methylstyrene market, In Jan 2019 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. announced its aim to begin the production of alpha-methylstyrene by 2020 at its Singapore-based subsidiary, Mitsui Phenols Singapore Pte. Ltd. This development aims at catering to the increased demand for alpha-methylstyrene across the world owing to an increase in the consumption of ABS resins and petroleum resins in various end-use industries.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market (AMS) dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market (AMS).

Scope of the Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market (AMS)

Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market (AMS), By Purity

• Assay Above 99.5%

• Between 95% and 99.5%

Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market (AMS), By Application

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin

• Para-Cumylphenol

• Adhesives & Coatings

• Waxes

• Others

Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market (AMS), by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Alpha-Methylstyrene Market (AMS)

• AdvanSix Inc.

• INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

• Cepsa

• Rosneft

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

• Solvay SA

• Novapex

• DOMO Chemicals

• Omskiy Kauchuk

• SI Group, Inc.

• Prasol Chemicals Private Limited

• Yangzhou Lida Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Altivia Corporation

• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

• Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

• Versalis SPA

• Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp.

• The Plaza Group Inc.

