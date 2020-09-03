Global Acrylic Emulsions Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Application, and Region.

Global Acrylic Emulsions Market was valued at US$ 5.70 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 10.74 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.25% during a forecast period.



REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/26338

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Acrylic Emulsions market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Acrylic Emulsions market.

Acrylic resins are the thermoplastic elements obtained from methacrylic acid and acrylic acid, among different composites. Acrylic polymers are usually called acrylics, and acrylic emulsions also being recognized as most durable for exterior uses. Acrylic emulsions are being gradually utilized in building materials, industrial coatings, painting and commercial applications in the construction and automotive industries. Both water-based and solvent-based emulsions are getting used across varied applications.

Acrylic emulsions are versatile, flexible, and have low volatile emissions. These properties build them appropriate for building, paints, and textile sectors. The increasing demand for paints and coatings applications for acrylic emulsions anticipated to drive the growth of the acrylic emulsions market globally. Strong growth from the paint and coatings industry across worldwide is further expected to be the key driver for the expansion of the acrylic emulsions market.

The major factor driving growth of the global acrylic emulsions market is rapid industrialization in emerging countries, rising construction and increasing demand for paints products, coupled with increasing adoption of acrylic emulsion in paints are major factors driving growth of the global acrylic emulsions market. The high feedstock prices, the shift within the application market from developed to developing countries, and increasing cost of production might hinder the growth of this market in the forecast period. Key players are focusing on making innovative products that are expected to open new opportunities for the acrylic emulsions market.

Based on type, the polymer & copolymer segment is likely to lead the acrylic emulsions market in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period. Polymer and copolymer acrylic emulsions are mostly preferable in the manufacturing of water-based and solvent-based emulsions for various applications. In 2017, the polymer and copolymer segment type holds for more than half of the total share in the acrylic emulsions market.

In terms of application, the paint and coatings segment held the largest market share of the acrylic emulsions market in 2017, accounts for more than 30%of the market share in 2017, as the acrylic emulsions have different mechanical properties, such as high durability and weathering resistance. Moreover, rise in demand for acrylic emulsions, the paper industry is likely to propel this market’s growth in the forecast period.

Geographically, North America expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period, and rising demand in developing markets such as the APAC expected to provide growth opportunities in the acrylic emulsions market. Due to the renovation and reconstruction activities being undertaken in the US and other North American countries, North America holds the largest market share in the global acrylic emulsions market, in terms of value. Increasing demand in paints & coatings applications countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia are likely to drive the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global Acrylic Emulsions Market:

Global Acrylic Emulsions Market, by Type:

• Pure Acrylic

• Polymer & Copolymer

Global Acrylic Emulsions Market, by Application:

• Paints & Coatings

• Paper Coating

• Construction Additives

• Adhesives & Sealants

• Others

Global Acrylic Emulsions Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Acrylic Emulsions Market:

• BASF SE

• Synthomer Plc.

• Arkema Group

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Celanese Corporation

• Lubrizol Corporation

• Ashland

• H.B. Fuller

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-acrylic-emulsions-market/26338/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com