Global Biocatalysts Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026 by Product, Application and Region.

Global Biocatalysts Market was 109.0 Kiloton in 2017 and is estimated to reach 186 kiloton by 2026 at a CAGR is 6.91 %.

Due to developments in technology and the environment-friendly nature of biocatalysts, their use has extended rapidly. Furthermore, the growing awareness about the advantages of biocatalysts and their environment sustainability has stimulated demand in industries such as food and beverage, detergents, starch processing and textiles. Traditionally used to convert biologically derived feedstock, they are now being used in the production of biofuels, biopharmaceuticals, etc. Lack of acceptable regulations and availability of synthetic enzymes and products are the major restraints to the market. Rising sum of research activities in biofuels and biopharmaceuticals with respect to biocatalyst will have a positive influence on the market in upcoming years.

Hydrolase holds more than a 50 % of the total biocatalysts market, signifying the most popular type of biocatalysts followed by oxidoreductases and transferases. Hydrolase finds it major application food industry due to featured characteristics. Hydrolases show a remarkable structural and efficient diversity that offers perspectives for novel food applications, reaching beyond those of the archetype BCWH.

Biocatalysts have wide usage in the food and beverage industry, followed by cleaning agents, biofuel production, agriculture and feed, and biopharmaceuticals sectors. Biocatalysts helps in the production of nutrient rich food in less time and costs. Owing to this, they are used in the food industry as enzymes in bakery, beverages, and dairy products such as cheese and yoghurt. Also, bio catalytic processes are substituting chemical processes for their competence across many industries including agriculture and feed, biofuel production, textiles and biopharmaceuticals.

North America dominated biocatalysts market owing to higher demand of the biocatalysts in the key end use industries and growing research and development activities in these countries. North America was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Europe accounts for more than one-third of the total global biocatalysts market. Increasing expenditure and growing disposable income in the developing nations such as India and China is expected be the prime growth drivers for making Asia-Pacific fastest growing region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding biocatalysts market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in biocatalysts market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Scope of Global Biocatalysts Market :

Global Biocatalysts Market, By Product:

Hydrolases

Oxidoreductases

Transferases

Others

Global Biocatalysts Market, by Application:

Food & Beverages

Cleaning Agents

Agriculture & Feed

Biofuel Production

Biopharmaceutical

Others

Global Biocatalysts Market, by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

Amano Enzymes

Novozymes A/S

Hansen

Dyadic International Inc.

The Soufflet Group

DuPont

Royal DSM

Codexis Inc.

BASF SE

AB Enzymes Gmbh

