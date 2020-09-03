Global Bioactive Materials Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Material, Production Method, Forms Manufacturing Facilities, Application, and Region.

Global Bioactive Materials Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4.23 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Some major factors responsible for the growth of the global bioactive materials market are growing biomedical industry, rapidly growing healthcare industry and demand of advanced materials from the orthopaedic sectors, rising organ failure and replacement procedures, and growing applications of bioactive materials in dental care & antibacterial products. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure by the consumers is projected to boost the demand for bioactive materials during the forecast period. Also, the growing geriatric population is likely to generate the demand for such products primarily for use in the production of prosthesis and implants, this will drive the market in the next few years.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The market of bioactive materials is expected to increase during the forecast period because of the growth in the surgical procedures field, basically, those which are meant for the treatment of various ailments among the geriatric population. Furthermore, the growing use of bioactive materials for coating metal implants to promote bone healing & osteogenesis, and mitogenesis of identical cells is projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The demand for such products is expected to increase because of growing product adoption by consumers including hospitals and private surgeons. At the same time, the high cost of bioactive materials are limiting the growth of bioactive material market. Ongoing technological innovations and the advancements in the bioactive materials produce the profitable opportunities to the bioactive material market.

Based on material, the bioactive glass, glass-ceramics, and ceramics segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest share in the market in 2017. Bioactive glass, glass-ceramics, and ceramics are primarily composed of sodium oxide, silicon dioxide, calcium oxide, and phosphorus pentoxide. Their combination with polymeric bio-substitutes enables their extensive usage in an extensive range of biomedical and healthcare applications. The properties of bioactive glass included with a biocompatible polymer matrix make it most suitable for use in orthodontic and medical applications. Continuous improvements in tissue engineering and endodontics provide significant potential for the growth of the market in the coming year.

Among the regions, North America has expected the leading region in the bioactive material market for demand volume of bioactive materials, primarily because of technologically advanced medical devices and growth in orthopedic surgeries. The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) projected that approximately 2.4 Mn people in the U.S. would be affected by LSS by 2021. Europe holds the second largest market in this market on account of the region’s exceptionally fast-growing geriatric population and increases in life expectancy, as well as the growing prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases. According to the National Healthcare Service (NHS), around 10 Mn people in the U.K. have arthritis, out of which 8.5 Mn suffer from osteoarthritis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global bioactive materials market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global bioactive materials market.

Scope of Global Bioactive Materials Market:

Global Bioactive Materials Market, By Material:

• Bioactive glass

• Bioactive glass-ceramics

• Bioactive ceramics

• Bioactive composites

Global Bioactive Materials Market, By Production Method:

• Melting

• Sol-gel

• Specialty processes for glass and glass-ceramics

• Milling and sintering

• Spray-drying

• Plastic processing

• Impregnation

Global Bioactive Materials Market, By FormsManufacturing Facilities:

• Powder

• Granules

• Moldables & Injectables

• Other

Global Bioactive Materials Market, By Application:

• Medical

• Dentistry

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Global Bioactive Materials Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Biomatlante

• Arthrex Inc.

• Pulpdent Corporation

• Bioactive Bone Substitutes OY

• Lasaks.r.o

• Zimmer Holdings Inc.

• Medtronic Inc.

• Stryker Corporation

• AapImplantate

• DePuySynthes

