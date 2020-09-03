Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Grade, End-Use Industry and Region.

Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

The demand for cyclic olefin copolymers for packaging market is propelling owing to increasing use in the manufacturing of packaging solutions like vials, bottles, syringes, packaging films, lenses, medical devices, and among others. The primary driving factor for the growth of cyclic olefin copolymers for the packaging market is the growing demand from the healthcare industry. Additionally, cyclic olefin copolymers for packaging are used in the packaging of pharmaceuticals, electronics, optical, and among other sectors.

In many economies, especially in the Western Europe region, the use of conventional plastic as a raw material has been banned, because of stringent rules and regulations. Such as, France banned the use of plastic cups. This has led governments across the world looking forward to shift their preference towards sustainable alternatives to conventional plastic resins, for instance, Olefin copolymers, for packaging. So, it is anticipated that the global cyclic olefin copolymers market will face lucrative opportunities for growth in the future as more manufacturers of sustainable resins.

Based on end-use industry, the packaging segment is projected to be the largest segment of the cyclic olefin copolymers market during the forecast period. The demand for packaging material with superior chemical performance will only grow in the upcoming years, which is expected to reflect on the rapid growth in the consumption of cyclic olefin copolymers in the packaging industry.

Region-wise, the APAC holds a substantial share of the cyclic olefin copolymers market, as the largest manufacturer of cyclic olefin copolymers, ZEON CORPORATION, is based in the APAC region. Japan leads in terms of production and consumption of cyclic olefin copolymers in the Asia-Pacific. It is the only producer of cyclic olefin copolymers in the APAC. The demand for cyclic olefin copolymers is high in the Asia-Pacific, primarily owing to factors such as high population.

A recent development in global cyclic olefin copolymers market: In January 2018, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. acquired ARRK Corporation, a Japanese provider of development support services, to enhance the company’s network to proposal products on an international level. In March 2018, TOPAS Advanced Polymers GmbH announced that it would acquire the Polyplastics Group, a worldwide supplier of engineering thermoplastics, to strengthen its position in the cyclic olefin copolymers landscape in North America.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market.

Scope of the Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market

Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market, by Grade

• Resin

• Film

Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market, by End-Use Industry

• Packaging

• Healthcare

• Diagnostics

• Optics

• Electronics

• Others

Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market

• TOPAS Advanced Polymers GmbH

• Zeon Corporation

• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

• JSR Corporation

• Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

• Polysciences, Inc.

• Ravago group

• VELOX GmbH

• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

• Goodfellow

• Dalian Great Fortune Chemical Co., Ltd.

• while JSR Corporation

• Entec Polymers

• SCHOTT North America

• Dow

• Celanese

• LCY Chemicals

• Asahi Kasei

• BASF

