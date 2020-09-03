Global Foam Glass for Energy Saving System Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Type, Application, and Region

Global Foam Glass for Energy Saving System Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.5% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

Foam glass is a porous glass foam material. It offers several benefits such as enhances the growth of plants through hydroponics, excellent insulating capabilities, fire-resistant building material, long-lasting and non-corrosive, and made from completely recycled glass and is environmentally friendly. The use of foam glass to protect the heating duct decreases heat loss by approximately 25% compared to conventional protective materials.

The global foam glass for energy saving system market is driven by favorable environmental regulations, highest form of insulation for industrial purposes and protection against fire and longer life. However, fragile and susceptible to vibration induced damage and high cost of foam glass are restraining the market growth at the global level. Environmental regulations and new application areas are expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market over the forecast period. Lack of awareness regarding foam glass for energy saving is the major challenge for the foam glass for energy saving system market in the near future.

Based on the application, the heat transfer fluid systems segment has led the foam glass for energy saving system market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Foam glass is largely used in the chemical and oil & gas industries for thermal insulation and sound insulation in different operations. In the oil & gas industry, it is referred for insulating low-temperature piping systems like the oil pipelines, LPG pipelines, and others. In the chemical industry, it is utilized in heat transfer fluid piping systems and reaction equipment. However, industrial cryogenic systems segment is expected to witness a growth rate of XX% during the forecast period. In the industry, foam glass is used as an insulating material for applications such as maintenance of integral temperature in chemical processing systems, bases of cryogenic tanks, providing safety against fire and piping insulation.

Geographically, the foam glass for energy saving system market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Europe held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Growing demand for environment-friendly insulating materials through various end-use industries are projected to impel the regional market growth. European countries such as Germany, Sweden, and Norway are anticipated to hold a huge market share in Europe. North America held the second-largest market share of XX% in 2019 and is likely to expand at the CAGR of XX% by the end of 2027 owing to the fast adoption of innovative technology in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period thanks to the growing industrial sector and several developing economies in the region. An increasing investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced foam glass products are foreseen to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

A report covers the recent development in market for the global foam glass for energy saving system market e.g., In June 2019, Finland-based Uusioaines Oy Company acquired Hasopor AB, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of foam glass. The acquisition will help the Uusioaines Oy as the prominent foam glass producer in Europe.

Scope of the Global Foam Glass for Energy Saving System Market:

Global Foam Glass for Energy Saving System Market, by Type:

• Black (Gray) Foam Glass

• White Foam Glass

• Others (Multicolor)

Global Foam Glass for Energy Saving System Market, by Application:

• Industrial Cryogenic Systems

• Heat Transfer Fluid Systems

• Building Insulation System

• Others

Global Foam Glass for Energy Saving System Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Foam Glass for Energy Saving System Market, Major Players:

• Owens Corning

• YaHong

• GLAPOR

• Earthstone international

• Zhejiang DEHO

• REFAGLASS

• Zhejiang Dehe Insulation Technology Co., Ltd.

• Zhejiang Zhenshen Insulation Technology Corp.

• UUSIOAINES OY

• MISAPOR

• Polydros S.A.

• Anhui Huichang New Material Co., Ltd.

• Aero aggregates

• Refaglass

