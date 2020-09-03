Global Foam Mattress Market – opportunity analysis and industry forecast (2019-26) _ By Material, Type, Size, and Geography

Global Foam Mattress Market is projected to grow USD 43.43 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of XX % during 2018-2026.



A few key factors that are driving the Global Foam Mattress Market include increment in home refurbishment and home ownership. Furthermore, growing focus in the services industry especially the hospitality sector worldwide is helping in the increase of global foam mattress market. Global Foam Mattress Market is also progressing from the recovery of industries from economy slump across numerous verticals. Foam mattress are specially used in the transportation industry, which has also seen a growth in the last few years, for providing required comfort and support in seats.

Memory foam mattresses are the new-generation mattresses with the ability to recover their shape. These are manufactured from a chemical substance called memory foam that is polyurethane with other added chemicals. Memory foam sleeping mattress helps in reducing sleeping disorder as well, thereby holding a significant market share in the Global Foam Mattress Market. Increase in demand for smart memory foams in bandages, and usage in prosthetics to counter pressure ulcers in products, such as seating pads for patients is further expected to help in foam mattress market growth. High cost of memory foam mattress as compared with spring foam mattress is expected to restrain the Global Foam Mattress Market to some extent as well.

North America and Asia Pacific formed some of the major regions for the Global Foam Mattress Market. The consequent increase in population in the Asia Pacific countries along with rise in body aches and sores are a few factors to boost the demand for foam mattress in Asia Pacific region, especially across countries like China, and India.

Global Foam Mattress Market1

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Foam Mattress Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Foam Mattress Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Foam Mattress Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Foam Mattress Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Target Audience:

• Mattress manufacturer

• Transport and automotive industry

• Industries

• Offices and Hospital

• Hotels and restaurants

Scope of the Global Foam Mattress Market, Report:

Global Foam Mattress Market, By Type

• Traditional

• Air Cool

• Gel

Global Foam Mattress Market, By Material

• Memory Foam

• Hybrid

• Innerspring

• Latex Mattresses

Global Foam Mattress Market, By Size

• Twin or Single Size Mattress

• Twin XL Size Mattress

• Full or Double Size Mattress

• Queen Size Mattress

• King Size Mattress

• Others

Global Foam Mattress Market, By Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Asia Pacific

