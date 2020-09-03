Global Biomedical Textiles Market –Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Fiber Type, by Fabric Type, by Application and by Geography

Global Biomedical Textiles Market is expected to reach USD 15.30 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Biomedical textiles are used in different types of products such as healthcare & hygiene products, non-implantable products, implantable products, and extracorporeal devices. This applications of biomedical segment is driving market for biomedical textiles market. Researcher in tissue engineering technology are trying to develop textiles that allow the body to form new tissue around this may create opportunity to the biomedical textile market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Biomedical textiles market based on fiber type is segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. Non-biodegradable fiber segment holds major chunk of market share this is attributed to the increasing demand for non-biodegradable fibers, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyamide and polyester in non-implantable applications.

Non-woven segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Applications such as cohesive, adhesive, gauze and tubular bandages will further propel the non- woven segment demand.

Based on application, the non-implantable application segment is expected to hold largest shares of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the high use of biomedical textiles in the non-implantable applications.

Geographically, the Biomedical Textiles market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America dominates the biomedical textiles market during the forecast period. Large spending on healthcare and technological innovation in healthcare products is augmenting the North Americas market growth.

Scope of the Report:

Biomedical Textiles Market, By Fiber Type:

• Biodegradable

• Non-biodegradable

Biomedical Textiles Market, By Fabric Type:

• Woven

• Non-Woven

• Others

Biomedical Textiles Market, By Application:

• Non-Implantable

• Surgical Sutures

• Others

Biomedical Textiles Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

• Royal DSM N.V.

• Integra Lifesciences Corporation

• Medtronic PLC

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Smith & Nephew PLC

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Paul Hartmann AG

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• BSN Medical

• Elkem Silicones

• Atex Technologies

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Bally Ribbon Mills

• US Biodesign

