Global Container Glass Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Application , By End User and By Region.

Global Container Glass Market was valued US$55.53 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach approximately US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

Glass containers are the most favored containers for storing beverages, food, and pharmaceutical drugs as they reduce the possibility of leaching of harmful chemicals. Glass is a high recyclable material and possesses characteristics that make it a highly preferred packaging material. Recycling of glass saves many natural resources. It also decreases carbon dioxide emissions. The ability of glass containers to preserve the strength, aroma, and flavor of products makes them a favorable option for packaging food and beverages.

The alcoholic beverages industry is a noteworthy end-user of the global glass container market owing to manufacturers’ preference for selling alcoholic beverages in glass bottles. Glass is a multipurpose container that preserves the original taste of any drink without changing its quality. Glass containers are available in different colors, sizes, and shapes according to the existing demand. Glass container manufacturers are undergoing major changes to be more sustainable and increase customer preference for their products. The light weight of glass helps in decreasing the cost of logistics. Other drivers prompting the market include rise in demand for healthy and organic food products and increase in emphasis on using eco-friendly recyclable materials.

Global Container Glass Market is segmented by Application Type, by end user type and by region. In terms of Application, Container Glass Market is segmented into Packaging, Tableware and Decorative Containers. In terms of end user, Container Glass Market is segmented into Food & Beverage Packaging, Cosmetics Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Consumer Applications Packaging, Chemical and Others. Geographically, Container Glass market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

In terms of Application, Packaging containers are leading application segment of Glass container. Tableware and decorative container followed the packaging container segment. Ceramic as substitute to glass hamper the growth of table ware segment.

In terms of end user segment, Food and beverages segment is dominating the glass container market. Chemical industry accounted for second largest segment in the glass container industry. Growth in consumption of alcoholic beverages among the young individuals are driving the market for food & beverages industry. Owing to fact that glass containers are chemically inert and pure for packaging and longer storage stimulates the chemical industry segment followed by pharmaceutical industry.

Asia Pacific dominated the glass containers market in 2018. Growth in consumption of alcoholic beverages across Asia Pacific countries such as India and China are the major growth driver of this market. Europe is the second largest region in the glass container market. Demand for containers in Europe is majorly driven by the East European countries such as Turkey, and Russia.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Container Glass Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Container Glass Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Container Glass Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Container Glass Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Container Glass Market

Global Container Glass Market by Application Type:

• Packaging

• Tableware

• Decorative Containers

Global Container Glass Market by End-User Type:

• Food & Beverage Packaging

• Cosmetics Packaging

• Healthcare Packaging

• Consumer Application s Packaging

• Chemical

• Other

Global Container Glass Market by Region:

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

• North America

Key player analysed in Global Container Glass Market:

• Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd

• Nampak Ltd

• Amcor Ltd

• Toyo Glass Co. Ltd

• Consol Glass

• AGI Glaspac

• Saverglass Group

• Ardagh Packaging Group PLC

• Owens-Illinois Inc.

• Verallia

• Vidrala SA

• Amcor Limited

• BA Glass

• Nampak Ltd.

• Wiegand-Glass

• VITRO

• Carib Glassworks Ltd

• Gerresheimer AG

• Piramal Glass

