Global Dyestuff (Black Color) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Product Type, Application and Region.

Global Dyestuff (Black Color) Market was valued to be US$ 8.4 Bn in 2020 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.0 %, reaching US$ 11.9 Bn during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The market is growing due to increasing demand for textile industries.

Market Definition:

Dyestuff is an organic or inorganic substance used to add colour or pigment on textile materials such as fabrics, yarns and fibers. It is also, classified according to their chemical properties and solubility listed as reactive dyes, disperse dyes, acid dyes, mordant dyes, basic dyes and sulphur dyes. Different types of dyes are used at different stages for the textile-producing process, from loose fibers, yarn and cloth to complete garments.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

This market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key influencing factors, market strategies, statistical analysis, Trends and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape

The market is mainly driven by surging demand and low cost of manufacturing in emerging countries such as, china, japan and India. Further, growing use and lucrative growth of textile dye is estimated to project large opportunity in the global market. Apart from this, the rising demand for black color dyestuff in the fabrication of textile fibers is also enhancing this market significantly. Furthermore, large investment by government and large companies in R&D of new product and adoption of variant strategies in regards to merges & Acquisitions are factors boosting the growth in the Dyestuff market.

However, Global Dyestuff market is estimated to have some severe challenges from the fluctuating prices of raw materials to the implementation of stringent regulations by government regarding the utilization of synthetic dyestuff in the upcoming year, thereby hindering the growth of the global market.

Global Dyestuff (Black Color), Market Segmentation:

The report covers the brief analytical segments of the Global Dyestuff (Black Color) Market thereby providing a wider view at the macro as well as micro levels.

Based on Application, the apparels segment is anticipated to have the largest growth for dyestuff (black color) contributing 45% of total revenue in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast 2020 to 2027. The growth is attributed due to increasing popularity with comparatively low cost production and rapid dyeing with minimum energy requirements. However, the others segment, such as automotive textiles and home textile is also predicted to grow at fastest rate in the global market for dyestuff (black color) thanks to significant demand for automotive industries and technical textiles in the agriculture.

Based on type, Reactive dyeing segment is estimated to have the largest market growing at CARG of XX% during the forecast period. Reactive dyeing produces stable bond by forming covalent bond between the fiber molecules and the dyestuff. The most commonly use fiber are cotton, nylons and rayon. Moreover, low cost, better performance and improved properties such as colour compatibility are driving the market.

Global Dyestuff (Black Color) Market, Regional analysis

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is dominated as the largest market valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed due to growing demand and presence of emerging countries like China, India and Indonesia with dominant industries such as the automobile & geotextiles in the region. China is the major producer and exporter of dyes around the globe and India is the second most leading manufacture. Moreover, growing investments by large companies & government in production and export of dyes. Further, low cost in manufacturing and rapid industrialization is propelling the demand for Dyestuff (Black Color) over the forecast period.

Apart from China and India, North America is rapidly growing at the fastest rate with a market share of XX % over the forecast period by 2027 mainly driven by Canada, U.S. and Brazil growing because of well-established infrastructure and increasing disposable income and increasing population are propelling the growth.

Followed by Europe, leading with France, the UK, rising moderately because of growing vendors and increasing environmental concerns. Thus, fuelling the demand for Dyestuff (Black Color) over the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Dyestuff (Black Color) Market is extremely uneven and the market vendors use various strategies such as collaborations, expansions, acquisitions, and launch of new products, joint ventures, acquisitions, and others to upturn their ways in this market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Dyestuff (Black Color) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

Recent Developments, merges & Acquisitions

• In 2017 Prevailing news determined the demand for dyes in India predicted consumption of 2, 00,000 Mn Tonnes. With the revenue expected to reach INR 48,000 Crore in 2022, joined with growing demand in the Indian subcontinent, the forecast for the Dyes industry views radiant.

• In September 2017, Archroma pronounced the acquisition of extra 26% shares (in which 49% was acquired in 2014) of M. Dohmen (Germany), a multinational company specializing in the production of textile chemicals and dyes.

• In August 2015, Pantone, merged with a leading pigment textile company, Huntsman and introduced 210 dye textile formulations for PANTONE FASHION, HOME and INTERIORS. This acquisition between Huntsman, a global dyes textile leader, and Pantone, a prominent provider of colour, is anticipated to help the textile industry in providing eco-friendly home furnishings, fashion and interior design products.

• CCIL proclaimed intended to acquire Plastichemix for Rs 1,350 million.

• DIC Corporation Proclaims Settlement to Acquire BASF’s Global Pigments Business. The acquisition is the focus to the receipt of regulatory approvals.

The report also helps in understanding Global Dyestuff (Black Color) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Dyestuff (Black Color) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Product Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Dyestuff (Black Color) Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the Dyestuff (Black Color):

Global Dyestuff (Black Color) Market, By Type

• Reactive dyeing

• Basic dyes

• Acid dyes

• Disperse dyes

Global Dyestuff (Black Color) Market, By Product Type

• Polyester

• Nylon

• Acrylic

• Others (including olefin, etc.)

Global Dyestuff (Black Color) Market, By Applications

• Home textiles

• Apparel

• Automotive textiles

• Agricultural textiles

• Protective clothing, etc.

Global Dyestuff (Black Color) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Dyestuff (Black Color) Market, By key Players

• Huntsman

• DuPont

• Clariant

• Lanxess

• Kiri Industries

• Sumitomo Chemical

• BASF

• Kemira

• Rockwood Pigments, Inc.

• Abbey Color

• Arkema SA

• Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd.

• Archroma Management LLC

